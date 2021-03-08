Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Shares Glimpse Of Their Daughter On Instagram

Patrick Mahomes fiancee Brittany Matthews can't help but adore her newborn, Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born to the superstar couple last month. However, days after giving birth, Matthews explained on Instagram that she will share photos of their baby girl as soon as she felt comfortable. And as it turns out, the 25-year-old is growing comfortable as each day passes, recently sharing a glimpse of Patrick Mahomes daughter on Instagram.

Brittany Matthews shares glimpse of daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on social media

In her Instagram story on Thursday, Brittany Matthews got emotional while teasing a photoshoot for her newborn: "Baby girls newborn photos today," she wrote alongside a pink element likely to be included in the pictures. The 25-year-old, on another slide, shared a photograph showing her daughter in a ruffly onesie, laying down on a blanket with heart designs. "Ruffle butt," she wrote with the picture, showing her child's outfit. Patrick Mahomes' fiancee had previously mentioned on her Instagram story that the couple was not quite ready to handle seeing their baby's photos get scrutinised online.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take photos of her and share them everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared with the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her," she wrote on the photo-sharing platform. Sterling Skye was born on February 20, just less than two weeks after her father Patrick Mahome featured in the Super Bowl 2021. Mahomes couldn't lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a second consecutive big game win, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers clinched the title this time around.

The 25-year-old and Brittany Matthews are childhood sweethearts and have been dating since their days in high school. The couple got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding". The detour has now come to a close with the couple planning a date next year to take their vows.

Patrick Mahomes underwent a toe surgery following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss in the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old has a three-month recovery span and will be hoping to participate in the team's June minicamp. The expectation is that he will be ready to go by the start of training camp later in the summer.

(Image Courtesy: Brittany Matthews Instagram)