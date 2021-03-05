Baker Mayfield And Wife Claim They Saw UFO In Texas, Evoke Funny Responses Online

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says that he is almost certain that he sighted a UFO in Texas on Wednesday. Mayfield has had a quiet offseason with the Browns playing the waiting game and placing their bets on free agency and the upcoming draft. While humans have been claiming UFO sightings for quite some time, Mayfield was the latest and probably the most high-profile athlete to make the claim.

Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield, wife spot UFO in Texas, evoke funny social media responses

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that he is “almost 100%” certain he saw a UFO come out of the sky from Lake Travis, which is near Austin, Texas. Specifically, he saw a “very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky". The 25-year-old said he was on his way home from dinner with his wife, Emily Wilkinson, who also tweeted the sighting of the UFO. Baker Mayfield's wife wrote, "I won't lie... I'm typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is... I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I'm a little thrown off".

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

She further revealed more details on her Instagram story, saying that both she and her husband were confused by what they saw. Emily said that a spot of light suddenly caught their eye on the right side, outside her passenger window, over the lake. She further wrote that "It was a big light, and it was going straight from the sky, down to the ground". Baker Mayfield's wife further stressed that while they are not massive believers or naysayers, they were a little confused by what they saw. According to the New York Post, data from the National UFO Reporting Center shows that UFO sightings are up by 50 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.

I won’t lie... I’m typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is... I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I’m a little thrown off. — Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield6) March 4, 2021

Naturally, Baker Mayfield's claims were met with trolls on social media. A Cleveland Browns fan requested the aliens to leave his quarterback alone, which had Mayfield in splits. Another user suggested that aliens telepathically communicated with him asking the 25-year-old to pledge his future to the Browns in a team-friendly five-year deal. Fox Sports talk radio host Colin Cowherd jumped on the opportunity to once again criticise Mayfield. Cowherd claimed that the ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near his top 10 qualifications for a quarterback. He claimed that "Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady have never seen aliens", to with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar cheekily replied, dunking on Cowherd's assumption.

I believe you man..BECAUSE I SAW IT TOO!



In fact, they actually communicated an urgent message to me telepathically!🛸



They said that you should sign a fair (but team-friendly) 5 year extension that allows enough salary cap space to secure solid free agents while you're here.👽 — Mike Polk Jr. (@mikepolkjr) March 4, 2021

How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin? https://t.co/j4ycqKQdDV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2021

