Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Hits Out At JPP After Complaint Over Roughing The Passer Penalty

Sunday Night Football in the NFL saw Patrick Mahomes face off against Tom Brady as the Kansas City Chiefs locked horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs vs Bucs game lived up to its billing as the reigning champions won a close game 27-24 at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida. The game also had its fair share of controversies and the Bucs are likely to be infuriated by the officiating on Sunday.

Chiefs vs Bucs: Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews calls out controversial Jason Pierre-Paul flag

Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes threw an interception late in the fourth quarter but it was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty by Jason Pierre-Paul. The Bucs were visibly upset by the decision and given the fine margins that decided the result, Tom Brady and co will feel they were hard done by on Sunday night. Tampa Bay just fell three short of a great comeback and the Kansas City Chiefs' luck in retaining possession was what ultimately helped them see out the game.

Flags, they sure can help us, but they sure as hell hurt us🙄🙃 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) November 30, 2020

Sorry, you can’t touch him🤷🏼‍♀️ — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) November 30, 2020

While Bucs complained to the refs, Brittany Matthews sided with her fiance Patrick Mahomes while watching the game. Matthews took to Twitter and fired back at Jason Pierre-Paul for complaining about the penalty with a cryptic tweet. Mahomes' fiancee followed it up with another tweet complaining about a flag which went against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The roughing the passer call on the Buccaneers' defence would appear likely to reignite the validity of NFL rules meant to protect offensive players. And while the NFL constantly checks the validity of their rules, the flag is likely to derive more controversy.

Pick for Mahomes, but again it got called back due to a flag.



This was called roughing the passer on JPP.pic.twitter.com/cC0SN8iWZ4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 30, 2020

The Buccaneers defence had a particularly tough time containing Patrick Mahomes on Sunday outside of the play, gaining only two sacks for a total loss of six yards. With the added time in the pocket, the MVP frontrunner for the Kansas City Chiefs sliced through the Tampa Bay secondary, achieving 75% of his passes and producing over 450-passing yards of offence to go along with three touchdowns.

The win took Kansas City to 10-1 on the season as they look primed for yet another long postseason. The Chiefs are regarded as one of the best teams in football at the moment but are trailing AFC leaders Pittsburgh Steelers. Patrick Mahomes and co will hope to topple them in the near future as they look to earn a bye in the wild card round of the playoffs.

(Image Courtesy: Brittany Lynne Instagram)