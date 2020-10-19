Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Slammed For Wanting To Punch Amazon Delivery Guy

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews failed to impress fans on social media after claiming she wanted to punch the Amazon delivery guy who said, "Go Raiders" on her doorstep. While Matthews was seemingly joking in her social media post, her tweet did not go down particularly well with other users, as most suggested Mahomes' partner was just being salty after the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs were humbled by the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

Entering the contest with a decent 2-2 NFL record, the Raiders managed to stun the Super Bowl LIV champions, scoring a 40-32 win. Quarterback Derek Carr managed to put on another stellar show as he helped the Raiders score their first win at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium since 2012.

The amazon delivery guy just said go raiders on my front door step, should I have punched him or what?😂😂 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 14, 2020

While the game was still on, Brittany Matthews posted the tweet, hoping to show her hardcore loyalty for the Kansas City Chiefs. It ultimately backfired as fans ripped Matthews for trying pick on the Amazon delivery guy for supporting the Raiders.

We continue to live rent free in y’all heads lol I love it https://t.co/lB1g4Z0m4S — Raiders will beat the chiefs tomorrow (@Raidermike902) October 16, 2020

If you would’ve attempted to punch you would’ve missed.... like all those second half throws your fiancé missed 🖕🏼 https://t.co/bijNNwcbaf — Jax Montgomery (@jaxmont8813) October 15, 2020

Yikes. Mahomes might be the first NFL player suspended as a domestic violence VICTIM with a black eye and two busted ear drums... stay safe Pat. https://t.co/jr91ilzLOZ — Incredelman (@Serious621) October 15, 2020

Raiders vs Chiefs highlights

It was an exceptional on-the-road performance by the Raiders against the Chiefs. Derek Carr and co snapped Kansas City's unbeaten streak as the reigning champs fell to their first defeat of the 2020 NFL season. Carr completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also became the first Raiders quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards at Arrowhead Stadium since Rich Gannon threw for 334 yards at the stadium in a 20-10 loss in 2002.

"What we were able to do today, I'm so proud," Carr said during the post-game interview. "Lose two in a row, be able to play the world champs and be able to score some points and our defence getting the stops. I hope they give (Paul) Guenther a lot of credit."

Guenther, the Raiders defensive coordinator was crucial as he got his tactics right to counter arguably the best offence in the NFL. Ultimately, Chiefs' signal-caller Patrick Mahomes struggled to string down his passes, finishing the game with 22 of 43 passes for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in action on Monday night at Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders will be in action in Week 7, hosting Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 25. The AFC West rematch between the Raiders and Chiefs is scheduled for November 22.

(Image Credits: Brittany Matthews Instagram, Twitter)