Patrick Mahomes Has Achieved More Than Michael Jordan In His Early Career Says Chiefs CEO

Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm since bursting onto the scene with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old will be leading his team to their second successive Super Bowl game, where they will be facing off against Tom Brady the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes was key in their championship win last season, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, with the maverick quarterback liting the MVP.

Also Read: Tom Brady Pokes Fun At Video Game Graphics, Shares Hilarious 2015 Courtroom Sketch

Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs CEO compares Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt believes Mahomes to the franchise represents what Michael Jordan meant to the Chicago Bulls. Speaking to 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Hunt said that it was amazing to have a player like Mahomes in their team, and the success he has achieved early on his career was simply amazing. The Chiefs CEO said that the 25-year-old had achieved more success than Michael Jordan earlier in his career, with the Chicago Bulls taking some years to compete for the Championship after Jordan was drafted.

Also Read: Marty Schottenheimer Moved To Hospice Care After Long Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease

As for Mahomes, Hunt said that the 25-year-old on the cusp of making the Super Bowl in year one, and unfortunately, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots didn't let it happen. Jordan didn't win his first conference championship and NBA Finals until 1991. It was his seventh year in the NBA at that point. The Chiefs CEO also pinned some of the success on coach Andy Reid, crediting him for the team culture he has built. Hunt said that it was Reid who put them on the ark for sustainable success, and said that he was pleased to have both him and Mahomes with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Also Read: The Weeknd Reveals Significance Of Bandaging Full Face Ahead Of Super Bowl 2021 Show

The loss against the Patriots remains Mahomes' only loss with the Chiefs in the postseason. The defending champions will now face off against Tom Brady again, with the veteran quarterback leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this time out. The Super Bowl 2021 will be Brady's 10th appearance at the big game, as he eyes his unprecedented seventh win. The 43-year-old is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, and the record is 2-2 since Mahomes' arrival in Kansas City. The Chiefs, led by Mahomes are looking to become the first club to retain the Super Bowl championship since Brady himself guided the New England Patriots to back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The Patriots had then defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, who were coached by current Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Narrowly Misses COVID-19 Infection From Barber Ahead Of Super Bowl 2021

(Image Courtesy: chiefs.com, nba.com)