Marty Schottenheimer Moved To Hospice Care After Long Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease

Former NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved into hospice facility his family confirmed on Thursday. The 77-year-old was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and was placed in hospice care on Saturday. Schottenheimer is one of the greatest to have ever coached in the league and boasts of 200 wins in his career. Here's the Marty Schottenheimer health update:

Marty Schottenheimer hospice care: What happened to Marty Schottenheimer?

In a statement by his family, which was revealed by Chris Mortenson, Marty Schottenheimer's family has requested privacy during this time. The statement revealed that the former NFL coach was moved to a hospice facility near his home on Saturday, after complications with his Alzheimer's. The 77-year-old's wife said, "As a family, we are surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other … one play at a time".

A message from the family of Marty Schottenheimer, updating his health condition. pic.twitter.com/FzQzpQVxaD — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 3, 2021

Marty Schottenheimer has never had a Super Bowl or NFL championship to his name. The 77-year-old managed four franchises across 21 seasons as a coach in the league. Schottenheimer was the coach of the 1986 and 1987 Cleveland Browns teams that lost to John Elway and the Denver Broncos in back-to-back AFC championship games by a combined eight points. After another season in Cleveland, he moved the Kansas City Chiefs where he remained as a coach for 10 more seasons. However, under his stewardship, the Chiefs never won the conference title and began a stretch of 22 years without a postseason win, which was broken by Patrick Mahomes and co. in 2018.

Marty Schottenheimer coached the Washington Football Team for a year in 2001 before coaching the San Diego Chargers for five seasons. The Chargers went 14-2 in 2006 and lost 24-21 at home to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the divisional round in what was Schottenheimer's final season as coach in the NFL. The 77-year-old finished his coaching career with a regular-season record of 200-126-1 and is the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. Only Bill Belichick and Andy Reid have more wins than Schottenheimer among active coaches, with Pete Carroll 55 behind the former Chiefs coach.

