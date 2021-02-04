Tom Brady Pokes Fun At Video Game Graphics, Shares Hilarious 2015 Courtroom Sketch

Tom Brady has been around in the NFL for as long as anyone can remember, and the ageless quarterback will make his unprecedented 10th Super Bowl appearance on Sunday (Monday IST). Brady began his NFL career in 2000, and in 21 years since has attained legendary status and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star's age has been a running joke for many years in the NFL, and Brady himself got in on the joke on Thursday.

Tom Brady video game: Bucs star posts hilarious Tom Brady sketch, pokes fun at video game graphics

Tom Brady never shies away from banter and the 43-year-old brought his top game to social media on Thursday. With the EA Sports college football video game set to make a return, Sporting News Twitter account shared two photos from Brady’s progression in video games, namely the NCAA Football 99 and Madden 21. The comparison shows how far video game graphics have come since Brady's Michigan days.

However, the former New England Patriots star did even better, sharing his infamous courtroom sketch from 2015. The sketch, of course, is from the legal proceedings during the Deflategate saga. The federal court hearing had no cameras present, and a sketch artist had to draw Brady, which instantly turned into a meme on social media. It is remarkable that Brady is using the photo for fun six years later as he prepares for yet another Super Bowl appearance is truly remarkable.

The Super Bowl 2021 is set to kick off on Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. This will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and his first with the Bucs after moving to Florida from the New England Patriots. The Super Bowl 2021 matchup will also see the 43-year-old face off against Patrick Mahomes. The 25-year-old had led the Chiefs to the title last time out and will hope to seal consecutive wins on Sunday (Monday IST). Mahomes is yet to lose a postseason game, since Brady, then with the New England Patriots, defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in 2018.

(Image Courtesy: Tom Brady Twitter)