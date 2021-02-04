Patrick Mahomes Narrowly Misses COVID-19 Infection From Barber Ahead Of Super Bowl 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs nearly hampered their chances of winning a second Super Bowl title this week. On Monday (Tuesday IST), it was reported that two Chiefs players were on the NFL's reserve (or COVID-19) list. Understandably, fans were worried about the situation, which could affect the upcoming Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes COVID-19 scare right before Super Bowl 2021

There were over 20 Chiefs players and staffers, including QB Patrick Mahomes, scheduled Sunday to get a haircut with the barber who tested positive for COVID, per sources. The Chiefs acted wisely and aggressively, and pulled the barber - mid-cut - once his test results came in. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2021

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup centre Daniel Kilgore on the list, though neither tested positive. As per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, players received haircuts on Sunday before they were put on the list. The report adds that masks were worn at all times, but the tests that returned were not positive.

Did Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes barber have COVID-19?

According to the NFL report, Kilgore was in the middle of getting a haircut whe the barber's COVID-19 rapid test came back positive. The Chiefs isolated the barber immediately, who was supposed to give haircuts to multiple other players, including Mahomes and 20 others – players and staff.

Thankfully, the Chiefs were able to dodge the crisis.

The players will also be placed in isolation for five days, mandated by the NFL. Both of them will be unable to practise, which also includes other team activities leading up to the Super Bowl. Still, if they continue to test negative, they will be allowed to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Reports also reveal that the barber had five negative tests before the last-minute rapid test came back positive. If at all the haircuts had gone through, the team would have been without Mahomes and others. However, if players came back negative, the time period for their return would be more.

Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs Bucs

The Chiefs — defending champions — will definitely look to come back stronger this season. Mahomes will lead his team, who finished the season as AFC's top seed. The team is loaded with strong offensive players: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and even Mecole Hardman. The defence led by Steve Spagnuolo stands strong, guaranteed to trouble Brady and the Bucs. The team even seemed to conduct themselves fine even after Mahomes' injury, edging past the Buffalo Bills to secure their Super Bowl berth.

Schedule and timing

Date and Time – Sunday, February 7, tipoff at 6:30 PM EST (Monday, February 8, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

(Image credits: Patrick Mahomes Instagram)