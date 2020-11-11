Patrick Mahomes' Insane Interceptions Confirm Ongoing NFL 2020 Season Being His Best Ever

Patrick Mahomes has already won the Super Bowl, the NFL MVP and the Super Bowl MVP, and is only 25! On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback bagged another major milestone as he became the fastest player in NFL history to complete 100 career touchdown passes. He completed 30 of his 45 passes for 372 yards and 4 touchdowns and no interceptions to help the Chiefs score a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

By doing so, he completed his 100th TD pass in just 40 games. He achieved the feat in four games fewer than NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Also Read | Steelers Stay Perfect, Keep Top Spot In AP Pro32 Poll

Patrick Mahomes record

While he remains one of the best quarterbacks in the game today, Patrick Mahomes is quickly entering conversations to be one of the best QBs in NFL history. Coming back to his 40-game achievements, along with the fastest to reach 100 TDs, Mahomes has the most passing yards (12,099), most passing touchdowns (101), highest passer rating (110.1), and as thrown the fewest interceptions (19) in NFL history.

Interceptions is one metric that proves Patrick Mahomes might just be enjoying his best season in the NFL, so far. Even better than the 2018 season when he won the NFL MVP. That season, his first as a starter, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns passed to be named the best player in the regular season.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Pushing For Raptors To Play 2020-21 NBA Season In Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes interceptions in 2020 to set a new record?

This season, he is projected for 4,777 passing yards and 44 touchdowns. While the numbers do slightly pale in comparison to his stellar 2018 stats, the 25-year-old dwarfs his 2018 numbers in one statistic - interceptions. In 2018, Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns, with 12 touchdowns. Through the first nine games of the 2018 NFL season, he completed 66.25% of his passes for 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

On the other hand, through the first nine games of the 2020 NFL season, Mahomes has completed 66.87% of his passes for 25 touchdown passes to just one interception. He is projected for two interceptions this season. If he carries on with his stellar form, he will comfortably have the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history, beating the previous best set by Tom Brady in 2016 (28 TDs to two interceptions).

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Turns Out To Be Kansas City's 'US Presidential Candidate' This Election

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson is currently leading the race to be crowned the NFL MVP. Wilson has, so far, completed 71% of his passes for 2541 yards and a league-high 28 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. With every passing week, Mahomes is closing the game on Wilson and might even do enough to claim his career second MVP award if he continues to perform at this rate.

The Chiefs (8-1) will be at the Las Vegas Raiders next on Sunday, November 22.

Also Read | Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 passing TDs In NFL history

(Image Credits: AP)