Joe Burrow Reveals Odell Beckham Jr Handed Him REAL Cash During LSU Tigers Celebrations

The LSU Tigers wrapped up their first NCAA Football title since 2007, but that wasn't the only story to have come out of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this week. Odell Beckham Jr was one of the many NFL stars at the Superdome to witness Joe Burrow's exploits in a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers. Being a former LSU wide receiver himself, Odell Beckham Jr joined in the celebrations in the LSU locker room, ultimately stirring up controversy after the game.

Odell Beckham Jr hands out cash to LSU Tigers, Joe Burrow provides update on controversy

What does a Heisman winner do in the aftermath of winning a National Championship?



Thanks again to SeatGeek Use code GRIT for $20 off your first order @SeatGeek https://t.co/WPO2ST7jCk pic.twitter.com/2nWx0qZlsA — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 15, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr was seen handing out cash to a number of LSU Tigers during the celebrations. According to NCAA bylaws, players are not permitted to accept cash. Gifts given to players in the NCAA also have a cap in value, with NCAA regulations permitting gifts up to $550 from “the management of the event or from the participating member institution", according to NCAA bylaws. The LSU Tigers then issued a statement saying that the money Odell Beckham Jr was doling out was fake.

Statement from #LSU on Odell Beckham Jr. who appeared to be handing out money after the national championship.



The school was in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately.



“We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.” pic.twitter.com/ot9vVTPekU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 15, 2020

However, speaking in a podcast titled "Pardon My Take", LSU Tigers star quarterback Joe Burrow admitted that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver did, in fact, hand him real cash. LSU is currently investigating the claims with the NCAA. Interestingly, this wasn't Odell Beckham Jr's only act of charity on the night. The Browns wide receiver gifted every LSU football player a pair of Beats by Dre headphones ahead of the National Championship game. However, the gifting of the Beats headphones will not be investigated, as they fall under the cap of $550 in value.

Joe Burrow expected to be No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Controversy stirring aside, Joe Burrow had a more-than-impressive season with the LSU Tigers. Not only did he play a major part in the LSU Tigers' triumph, but he also broke a number of records along the way. The man of the hour at the Superdome broke the single-season passing touchdown record (60), while also leading LSU to set the single-season points record in the process (726). As such, Joe Burrow is now expected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The No. 1 pick of the draft lies with the Cincinnati Bengals.

