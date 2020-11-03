Patrick Mahomes Opens Up On Working With LeBron James In More Than A Vote Campaign

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up this week on his experience of working with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the More Than A Vote campaign. The LeBron-led initiative has worked tirelessly over the past few months to spread awareness about the 2020 Presidential elections and encourage people from all races and communities to come forward and cast their votes.

Also Read | SEC Fines Florida's Mullen $25K For Role In Brawl Vs. Mizzou

Patrick Mahomes talks More Than A Vote campaign

Speaking to 610 Sports Radio's The Drive on Monday, Patrick Mahomes explained how the voting group was a way for all athletes to come together and help out the underserved communities in the United States. Mahomes claims the combined effort was all dedicated to finding ways to encourage everyone to take part in the upcoming elections, getting registered as valid voters and educating people about the importance of voting.

"From my firsthand knowledge, it's a lot harder than it sounds. It's not like you can go online and sign a piece of paper," Mahomes said during the radio interview. "You have to get that stuff and get it detailed down, send in your registration form and get that stuff signed. You really want that to be something that's easy and available for everybody and every community."

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury Of CHEATING In Their Last 2 Bouts, Demands A Third Clash

Kansas City Chiefs' home stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, will be converted into a polling place for the upcoming election. Likewise, numerous stadiums and arenas across the country have dedicated their space for the voting campaign. Mahomes expressed his delight at how the athletes managed to use the platform to find different ways to get the various arenas to be used as polling stations. "We can get people registered so they can go out and vote tomorrow, Tuesday," he added.

Also Read | LeBron And Obama: LeBron Impressed With Obama's Cool 3-pointer During Joe Biden's Voting Rally

Back in June this year, LeBron James welcomed Patrick Mahomes to the voting rights group stating it "meant a lot" to see the former NFL MVP join the effort. Mahomes joined the group after Chiefs teammate Tyrann Mathieu addressed how the campaign hopes to lead a massive change in the voting culture in the United States.

And...everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us. 🙏🏾 #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and former NBA star Jalen Rose were among those who formed More Than A Vote group. The 2020 Presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Also Read | US Election 2020 LIVE: Obama Says Trump ‘lies Every Single Day’, Asks To Choose Hope Over Fear

(Image Credits: Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James Instagram)