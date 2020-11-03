Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury Of CHEATING In Their Last 2 Bouts, Demands A Third Clash

Deontay Wilder has sensationally accused Tyson Fury of cheating in their last two bouts, demanding him to “be a man” and give him a rematch. The former WBC heavyweight champion was dethroned by the Gypsy King in February 2020 via TKO and has said very little since. The two were scheduled to face each other again later this year, but Tyson Fury decided to “move on” as he accused Deontay Wilder and his team for pushing back the dates of their third bout.

Tyson Fury cheating: Deontay Wilder accuses Tyson Fury of cheating

Now, The Bronze Bomber has called out Tyson Fury, while accusing him of charting. Deontay Wilder claimed that during their first bout, which ended in a split decision draw, he saw Fury’s teammate Ricky Hatton, pulling down Fury’s gloves “to put your hand in the improper position”. He said they did the same thing in their second bout which injured his ear, causing him to bleed and eventually, lose the match.

The two-minute-long video posted by Deontay Wilder on Instagram also included pictures of Hatton, touching the Gypsy King’s gloves between rounds in their 2018 bout. Though Tyson Fury has denied of cheating in the past, Deontay Wilder believes the WBC heavyweight champion indeed had something hard in his gloves. "It's the reason why the side of my face swelled up in an egg weight form and it left a dent in my face as well," Wilder said in reference to their February fight.

Tyson Fury cheating: Frank Warren comments on Deontay Wilder’s video

Later, Tyson Fury's UK promoter Frank Warren reacted to Deontay Wilder’s video, claiming that the former champion is trying to distract fans from the fact that he “missed the deadline” to sign for the third fight. "Anything else is just noise to distract from the fact that Wilder bottled it after being humiliated in February. End of story,” Warren told SunSport. According to Warren, the rematch clause between the two parties expired a couple of weeks ago, meaning Tyson Fury can fight anyone he wants.

Tyson Fury is currently expected to fight in London on December 5, but after denying to fight Deontay Wilder, his opponent is unknown. A few months ago, he announced that he has signed a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua, with the first taking place in 2021. Joshua is currently scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at the O2 Arena in London. Both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would have to stop their next opponents to make their clash official.

