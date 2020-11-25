Patrick Mahomes Reveals Unusual Love For Ketchup, Uses It With Turkey And Ham

Patrick Mahomes is currently on course to become probably the youngest GOAT in NFL history and is no longer just a phenomenon. While the Kansas City Chiefs star seemingly can't do anything wrong on the field at the moment, his choices off it could draw some criticism from fans. After all, the 25-year-old revealed that a Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving meal would include the traditional turkey and ham, along with tomato ketchup.

Also Read: Colin Kaepernick Trains With Fellow Free Agent Eric Reid As Wait For NFL Return Continues

Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving meal to include tomato ketchup on ham and turkey

Patrick Mahomes' love for ketchup is no surprise and the Kansas City Chiefs star has often spoken about how he adds the "condiment" to almost everything he eats including, mac and cheese. The 25-year-old also has an endorsement deal with Hunts, signed in December 2018.

However, last season's Super Bowl MVP raised his love for tomato ketchup by a notch after hinting that he'll be using it with his thanksgiving meal. Speaking to KCSP 610 Sports Radio on his plans for Thanksgiving, the 25-year-old revealed that he will use ketchup with his turkey and ham. When quizzed whether he was joking, Mahomes curtly replied that he wasn't and cheekily said: "You know me better than that!"

Also Read: Tom Brady Illegally Throws Two Forward Passes In One Play Against The Rams: NFL Fans React

In an earlier interview with CBS Sports, Mahomes had talked about his love for ketchup, stating that there are just certain things he puts ketchup on that people don't like. The 25-year-old said that one doesn't have to put it on everything, but it does add a little flavour to certain things people won't try it on. The list includes include steak, mac and cheese, eggs and now Mahomes has safely added turkey and ham to it.

He also revealed that the gathering for Thanksgiving will be small due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only his brother Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews attending. Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, is expecting the couple's first child revealed to be a baby girl in October.

Also Read: Chiefs Show Calm, Cool Confidence In 35-31 Win Over Raiders

Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5! pic.twitter.com/954I7a8z13 — Hunt’s (@HuntsChef) December 19, 2018

While one can judge Mahomes' love for ketchup and his food choices, no one can deny his quality on the field. Mahomes has continued his rich vein of form this season, helping the Kansas City Chiefs to a 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 25-year-old rose back in contention for the 2020 MVP award, putting in another clutch performance for the Chiefs as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown.

Also Read: Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals Star Damages ACL, MCL During Horrific Injury

(Image Courtesy: Patrick Mahomes Instagram)