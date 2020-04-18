Patrick Mahomes Beats Tom Brady AGAIN To Top NFL Merchandise Sales List

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues his stellar rise in the NFL after he dethroned six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for the second time in the NFL merchandise sales list. In 2019, Mahomes toppled Brady at the top for the period between March 2019 and November 2019. Mahomes once again came out as the NFL's merchandise seller leader between March 2019 and February 2020.

NFL Merchandise sales list: Patrick Mahomes merchandise sale beats out Tom Brady's

According to Variety, the Super Bowl LIV win only helped improve Patrick Mahomes' stock in the NFL as he is now considered as the most popular quarterback and player in the league. The list published by Variety included sales of all officially licensed player-identified merchandise. Some of the top-selling products are jerseys, trading cards, wall decals, T-shirt and bobbleheads.

Merchandise sold from traditional and online outlets, including by the likes of Nike and Fanatics were all taken into account to publish the list. The NFL Players Association (NFLPA)-licenced merchandise generated a whopping $1.9 billion in sales, according to the report.

NFL Merchandise sales list: Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson complete top 3

While Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady held their top two spots from the previous list, the other three spots in the top five see a big shift. Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson comes in at third, having previously ranked only at 12th (and 41st last year). Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ezekiel Elliott and Baker Mayfield of Cleveland Browns complete the top five.

According to a list the @NFLPA released today, #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ranked third in the NFL in 2019 in licensed product sales (things like jerseys and other gear). Here's the Top 5:



1) Patrick Mahomes

2) Tom Brady

3) Lamar Jackson

4) Ezekiel Elliott

5) Baker Mayfield — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) April 17, 2020

The trend of quarterback dominance in the NFL merchandise sales list continued as 15 of the top 28 sellers were made up of quarterback. Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack was the only defensive player to crack the top 10, coming in at No. 8. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was the top-selling rookie at No. 16. Despite having retired for the NFL in 2018, three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski still makes the top 50 NFL's merchandise seller. The former Patriots tight end took the 48th spot in the latest list.

Patrick Mahomes ended Tom Brady's three-year run at the top of the yearly merchandise sales list. The NFL MVP in 2018, Mahomes topped it up with a successful 2019 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended with Chiefs ending their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl win. Mahomes finished last season with 26 touchdowns and 4,031 passing yards and added a further 10 touchdowns in the postseason.

