Patrick Mahomes Dethrones Tom Brady As Top NFL Merchandise Seller In 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has toppled New England Patriots star Tom Brady as the No.1 merchandise seller in the National Football League (NFL). The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) released the list recently that sees Patrick Mahomes dethrone Tom Brady, who held the No.1 spot for the last 2 years.

.@PatrickMahomes is the season’s new No. 1️⃣ on our Top 50 player sales list—beating out @TomBrady who had 17 straight appearances in the Top 3 since 2014 when the list was first introduced.



🔗: https://t.co/Qp3rvLJumA pic.twitter.com/dGcsAUz8Tu — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 20, 2020

Patrick Mahomes leads the charts in NFL merchandise sales

Patrick Mahomes, 24, has continued his rapid rise in the NFL after winning the NFL MVP award last season. After helping the Chiefs to come from behind and thrash Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round, Mahomes starred in the American Football Conference (AFC) finals against the Tennessee Titans. Chiefs won the game 35-24 on Sunday night (Monday IST) with Mahomes registering three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

NFLPA released the date between March 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019, that tracked sales from more than 75 authorised dealers that sell products ranging from apparel and accessories to video games, toys and other memorabilia. Patrick Mahomes tops the list while Tom Brady follows him at second. With the final NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list of the season to be released in April, Mahomes is expected to hold onto that top spot.

For the first time since 2016, Tom Brady is not the NFL's top merchandise seller.



That honor now goes to Patrick Mahomes 👀 https://t.co/2XZOTZluUw pic.twitter.com/35KIquvxGH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2020

Tom Brady, 42, has been one of the premier stars in the NFL for a better part of the 2010s. Brady has been among the top three in merchandise sales 17 times since the NFLPA started tracking the quarterly date in 2014. Having spent his entire career with New England Patriots, Brady is expected to enter free agency for the first time in his career. He has been closely linked to the newly relocated Los Angeles Raiders (formerly Oakland Raiders) among several other NFL franchises.

One year ago, Tom Brady went out of his way to talk with Patrick Mahomes after the Pats' AFC Championship win. (via @JeffDarlington) pic.twitter.com/n3mfxqzl7j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2020

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott comes in at third while Cleveland Browns duo Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. make up the top five. Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is 7th in the list. However, NFL MVP frontrunner and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson surprisingly failed to make it in the top 10, coming in at 12th. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs will face San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2020 on February 2 (February 3 IST) in Miami, Florida.

