Tom Brady Bucs Jersey Sales Up 900%, NFL Star's Lucrative Bucs Deal Details Out: Report

other sports

Just a day after Tom Brady's move to the Buccaneers got confirmed, reports suggest the Tom Brady Bucs Jersey sale has seen a massive spike. Read on for details.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
tom brady bucs jersey

Tom Brady swiftly became the main attraction of the NFL free agency after he secured a sensational move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old is yet to pose for a photo wearing the Buccaneers jersey. However, the Bucs are already seeing the financial impact of arguably making the biggest move of the 2020 NFL free agency. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Bucs Jersey: Tom Brady Set To Be Replaced By These Candidates

Tom Brady Bucs jersey sales increase by 900%

The Buccanneers have already begun cashing in on signing Ton Brady after it was revealed that the Florida-based franchise have seen a massive surge in ticket and jersey sales. While the official Tom Brady Bucs jersey is yet to be unveiled, according to Fanatics, Tom Brady's Bucs jersey has instantly become the top-selling player jersey across all sports. The report further mentions that the Tom Brady Bucs jersey is among the top-three selling products across both the men's and women's categories.

Fanatics report that just within one day, his jersey sales have spiked 900% and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the top-selling NFL team. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Also Read | Tom Brady Bucs Jersey sales, Tom Brady Contract details: Why Did Tom Brady Leave Patriots?

Tom Brady hype video released by Tampa Bay

Tom Brady's move was officially confirmed by the Buccaneers on Friday. Tampa Bay announced the acquisition of the 42-year-old by releasing a 'Tom Brady hype video' on all their official handles. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Bucs Jersey sales, Tom Brady Contract details: Brady Trade Close As Glazers-owned Bucs Agree $30m Contract With QB: Reports

Why did Tom Brady leave Patriots? Tom Brady contract details with Bucs

Arguably one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Tom Brady moving to the Bucs signals an exciting period for the fans. However, if reports in the US are to be believed, the Buccaneers offered quite a lucrative deal to the six-time Super Bowl champion. 

While Patriots were reportedly willing to offer Brady a contract worth $30 million, Tampa reportedly agreed to a whopping $50 million 2-year deal with Brady. NFL insider Adam Schefter adds that Brady's contract includes all of the $50 million as guaranteed money and he can further earn up to $9 million in incentives.

Also Read | Tom Brady Bucs Jersey sales, Tom Brady Contract details: Brady Signs For Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

First Published:
