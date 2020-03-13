PGTI Cancels All Tournaments Until Further Notice Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has cancelled all golf tournaments till further notice due to coronavirus outbreak. In an announcement on Friday morning, the authorities said that the decision has been taken considering the advisories of the government to combat the spread of the virus.

READ: India Records First Novel Coronavirus Death As Deceased Kalaburagi Man Tests Positive

PGTI tournaments cancelled

All PGTI tournaments after 16th March have been postponed as a precaution against the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Read: https://t.co/7CSK7xKcYn — PGTI (@PGTITOUR) March 13, 2020

A statement by Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI read, "I much regret to inform that all PGTI tournaments post 16th March 2020 are being postponed till such time the situation allows and the Government declares it safe. However, we will continue to take advice from the relevant authorities while monitoring the situation closely before deciding on the rescheduled dates for the events in Gujarat, Pune, Noida & Chandigarh."

Various sporting events across the world have been cancelled due to the virus and multiple players and coaching staff members have tested positive of the virus.

75 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in India and one death has been reported. A 76-year old man from Karnataka died on Thursday "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19." A PIB release went on to state that he had a travel history of visiting Saudi Arabia and also had a known case of hypertension and asthma.

READ: MCG Confirms Attendee At Women's T20 World Cup Final Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic.

Globally, around 4,900 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,34,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and to more than 100 other countries.

READ: ATP Announces A Six-week Suspension Of The Men’s Professional Tennis Tour

READ: End-March ICC Board Meetings To Be Held Via Conference Call To Mitigate Risk Of COVID-19