ATP Announces A Six-week Suspension Of The Men’s Professional Tennis Tour

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19. The suspension means all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place. The Maimi Open was canceled on Thursday after the other two events- Indian Wells and the Fed Cup Finals were postponed.

WTA yet to take a call: Reports

As per reports, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is yet to take a call on conducting women's tournaments but, it has been learned that there is a possibility of no tennis on the women's tour either before the latter part of April. Meanwhile, ATP events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona are among the tournaments that have been canceled.

Will the prestigious Wimbledon be scrapped?

The reports in a foreign daily have stated that that, the All-England Club is reportedly reluctant to go ahead with the Wimbledon tournament in the absence of spectators in the arena. Ultimately, this could result in a delay in the start of the clay-court season and potentially affect the French Open, which is scheduled to begin on May 24, 2020. A final call would be made after the All-England Club consult with the UK government and relevant health authorities. However, the policy of major sporting events taking place behind-closed-doors will be given the go-ahead across the UK for the next few weeks at least. The last time that Wimbledon was cancelled was during the Second World War. The report further adds that Wimbledon's insurance policies mean they can offer refunds to ticket holders and debenture holders in the event of a cancellation.

