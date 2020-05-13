Phil Mickelson Reveals Tom Brady Almost Broke His Fingers During A Workout Session

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and golf legend Phil Mickelson are all set to team up in a charity golf match on Sunday, May 24. Officially dubbed as 'The Match: Champions for Charity', Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will take on the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in order to raise funds for coronavirus relief. While Brady and Mickelson will officially team up for the exhibition match, the duo has played together in the past. In fact, Mickelson recalled a time when he engaged in some NFL action with the quarterback on a golf course.

Turner Sports to Exclusively Present “@CapitalOne’s #TheMatch: Champions for Charity” with @TigerWoods & @PhilMickelson joined by Peyton Manning & @TomBrady in Blockbuster Live Golf Event Held Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET



Press release: https://t.co/5iOejD77ZM pic.twitter.com/Cs0wAst46F — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) May 7, 2020

Also Read | The Match Date, Schedule & Live Streaming: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning’s Match-up With Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson talks playing with Tom Brady

Phil Mickelson joined The Dan Patrick Show on Monday and revealed Tom Brady once asked him to catch some passes. Mickelson said that he was playing golf at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia with Tom Brady and his former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman when suddenly Brady wanted to work out on the golf course and wanted Mickelson to catch a few passes. Mickelson and obliged for some quarterback-to-receiver action only to realise Brady's rapid passes could actually end up hurting his fingers.

Also Read | Peyton Manning Roasts Tom Brady As NFL Duo Boast Trash-talk Prowess With Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

"We are 20 yards away, it’s 7:15 in the morning, and it’s half dark out, and he’s throwing these balls so hard I’m worried about busting a finger," Mickelson said. "I only catch the second half of the pass. So if the ball wasn’t on my torso, I couldn’t catch it. If it was off to the side I would end up missing it. And I was so cautious about bending my fingers in a way so that I don’t jam a finger. There were three times that a ball hit the palm as it got through my fingers and hit the palm of my hand, and all three times I had a nerve shot go right up my arm.”

Also Read | Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning To Donate USD 10 Million Towards Coronavirus Relief

Phil Mickelson admitted that after the short session on the golf course, he had a newfound respect for NFL stars for how good they were on the field. Despite almost injuring himself just two weeks prior to a Masters Tournament, Mickelson said his short practice session with Tom Brady was a memorable one and that he always looks back and laughs about the time he tried taming on of Tom Brady's rocket passes.

Also Read | Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning To Face Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady In Charity Golf Match