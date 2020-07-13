PMWL EAST Day 2 Standings: These Are The Top 3 PMWL Teams So Far

Courtesy of a delayed start (by one day) to PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) Season Zero, the Opening Weekend - which was supposed to be played over a span of three days - was played over two days, with all teams plays eight matches each. Day 2 of PMWL 2020 East concluded on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

PMWL East: PMWL Day 2 standings, review

PMCO 2019 global champions, Bigetron RA finished first in PMWL East Opening Weekend standings with three Chicken Dinners and a whopping 48 kills. Bigetron RA did not enjoy the best start to Day 2 after they were eliminated at 11th place in their first two matches of the day. However, the 2019 champions bounced back in style winning the final match in Erangel, taking 10 kill points along the way. This means, Bigetron opened the proceedings of PMWL East Opening Weekend with a Chicken Dinner and finished the weekend with the same.

The Indonesian PUBG MOBILE team is the current leader with 136 points. They are followed by Orange Rock (India) who have 108 points and one Chicken Dinner. Representing Thailand, RRQ Athena led the chart in kill points with 50 kills to their name.

PMWL Points Table: PMWL East

Here are the overall PMWL Day standings:

Team Matches WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Bigetron RA 8 3 48 136 2 Orange Rock 8 1 44 108 3 YOODO GANK 8 1 34 99 4 RRQ ATHENA 8 0 50 89 5 TeamIND 8 0 32 89 6 SynerGE 8 1 33 83 7 Reject Scarlet 8 1 23 77 8 U Level UP Esports 8 0 26 73 9 Morph Team 8 1 25 70 10 BOX Gaming 8 0 20 70 11 NoChanceTeam 8 1 29 68 12 Valdus The Murder 8 1 28 61 13 GXR Celtz 8 0 27 57 14 Team Secret 8 0 25 56 15 T1 8 0 25 55 16 King of Gamers Club 8 0 13 55 17 TSM-Entity 8 0 28 49 18 NovaGodLike 8 0 9 43 19 MegaStars 8 0 16 39

PMWL Schedule

The global eSports tournament will move to its next phase - the crucial League Stage, starting July 14, 2020. The teams will be re-grouped based on the above standings after which they will play 10 matches each week (every Tuesday and Wednesday) for three weeks. The Super Weekend will see the top 16 teams from each week play in a single lobby format to earn the crucial points which will determine their World League standings. A total of 15 matches will be played each week, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The schedule for the Finals has also been revamped. A total of 24 matches will be played over a span of four days (August 6 to 9) as opposed to the previously scheduled 18 matches over three days.

PMWL East: League Stage Groups

Group A: Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, NoChance Team, FreeStyle*

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Note: FreeStyle will participate in PMWL East 2020 only if the ban on PUBG MOBILE is lifted in Pakistan.

