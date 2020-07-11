PMWL Live Stream Details, Timing, Schedule, Teams And Prize Pool For Season Zero

PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Season Zero was scheduled to commence on Friday. However, the kick-off date was postponed by a day due to some technical difficulties faced in PUBG MOBILE iOS. The Day One of the Opening Weekend of the PMWL will now be played on July 11, 2020. Here's everything to know about the PMWL live stream details, World League schedule, participating teams and more.

Also Read | PMWL Live Stream Details, Timing, Schedule, Teams And Prize Pool

PMWL Live Stream: How to watch PMWL live?

The PMWL live stream for the Eastern and the Western Zones will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. In India, the PMWL live stream for the East Zone will also be available on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. The Indian broadcast will be available in Hindi and English.

PMWL Live Stream: What time does PMWL start?

The PUBG MOBILE World League East Season Zero will start at 5:30 PM. The West Zone tournament will commence at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

Also Read | PMWL Postponed Due To PUBG Mobile Dysfunction, New PMWL Schedule Announced

PMWL Schedule

The PMWL schedule is divided into four stages - Opening Weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals.

PMWL Schedule: Opening Weekend (Updated): July 11 to July 13, 2020

Saturday, July 11: Opening Weekend Day 1

Sunday, July 12: Opening Weekend Day 2

Monday, July 13: Opening Weekend Day 3

Opening Weekend Groups: East Zone

Group A: Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet

Group B: Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle*

Group D: Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena

Group E: Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGE

Opening Weekend Groups: West Zone

Group A: Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile

Group B: Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports

Group C: FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports

Group D: Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters

Group E: Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso

Note: Team FreeStyle Esports will not be allowed to participate in PMWL 2020 since the PUBG MOBILE is banned in Pakistan.

Also Read | PMWL Teams 2020 Opening Weekend: Full List Of East And West Teams Competing

PMWL Schedule: League Stage: July 14 to July 29

PMWL Schedule: Super Weekend: July 17 to August 2

PMWL Schedule: League Finals: August 7 to August 9

PMWL Prize Pool

The PUBG MOBILE World League has a combined prize pool of $425,000. The Finals MVP will win $10,000. The Finals winner will be awarded $100,000. The winner of the League Stage will be awarded $50,000.

PMWL 2020: Teams to watch out

The extension of PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO), PMWL will test the mettle of the teams in the East and West zone respectively. With five games to be played almost every other day, every team will be afforded with enough fighting chance to make to the League Finals. PMCO 2019 global champions Bigetron RA from Indonesia will once again be the team to have an eye for in the East Zone.

Orange Rock from India is yet another team who will be soaring with confidence after absolutely dominating the league stage of the PUBG MOBILE Premier League South Asia 2020 (PMPL SA). While they failed to capture the same form in the League Finals, the acquisition of Scout (Tanmay Jain) from Team Fnatic means Orange Rock boasts a well-rounded roster. PMPL 2020 Finals winner Galaxy Racer Celtz will be another team to watch out for in PMWL East.

Also Read | PMWL Schedule For Opening Weekend, World League Format, Teams And Prize Pool Details

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)