Team FreeStyle To Miss PMWL 2020 With PUBG MOBILE Banned In Pakistan

Pakistan's sole representative at PUBG MOBILE World League East Season Zero, Team FreeStyle will not be allowed to participate in the tournament since the game is banned in the country. Team FreeStyle's FS Black aka Haseeb Nasir conveyed the unfortunate message via social media and Discord.

Team FreeStyle's PMWL journey to end prematurely?

FS Black noted that the team's manager received an official message from PUBG MOBILE that stated the team won't be allowed to participate in the PUBG MOBILE World League tournament unless Pakistan lifts the ban on PUBG MOBILE. "Unfortunately, the team won’t be allowed to play in the PMWL as long as the game is banned in Pakistan. We are very sorry for this, but we cannot go against the government’s laws. The team will still receive weekly attendance prize money even if you are not playing. Let’s hope the government unbans the game as soon as possible," the message from the game officials as revealed by FS Black.

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) issued a temporary ban on PUBG MOBILE at the start of this month citing health concerns of the youth as the primary reason behind the decision. A spokesman for PTA confirmed that a decision whether to ban the game completely will be taken after a consultation, reports ARY News.

The Pakistan PUBG MOBILE ban comes as a big blow to Team FreeStyle and other professional teams in the country who were looking to make their mark at the global stage. Team FreeStyle earned their spot at PUBG MOBILE World League by winning the PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split Pakistan. Despite appeals from the professional teams in the country and celebrities like Waqar Zaka, the ban on the game is yet to be lifted in the country. Reports indicated Team FreeStyle had planned to use VPN in order to play their Opening Weekend matches. However, those plans were rebuffed by the PMWL organisers since no third-party apps will be allowed during the matches.

The postponement of PMWL 2020 due to technical difficulty afforded one more day to Team FreeStyle to plead their case to PTA. With Saturday's kick-off to the global Esports tournament around the corner, Team FreeStyle's chances to participle at PMWL appears extremely bleak.

FS Black posted a message via Instagram where he thanked his fans for all the support during the unfortunate situation. Team FreeStyle's in-game leader (IGL) remains hopeful that his team will find a way to participate in the prestigious tournament. Team FreeStyle were placed in Group C alongside Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock and Nova GodLike - all three from India.

(Image Credits: Team FreeStyle Instagram Handle)