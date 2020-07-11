PMWL Schedule Revised For Opening Weekend, World League Format, Teams & Prize Pool Details

Courtesy of a technical glitch in PUBG MOBILE iOS, the PMWL schedule got pushed by a day. The Opening Weekend which was scheduled to start on July 10, has now been rescheduled to commence on July 11, with little to no changes to the overall dates of the global eSports tournament.

The @PUBGMOBILE World League East & West latest news. Thank you for your understanding and patience! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/hPY8ElZcfL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 10, 2020

PMWL Schedule: Opening Weekend (Updated) with PMWL timings

The Opening Weekend will be played over a span of three days with a total of 15 matches between the 20 teams in the East and West Zone respectively. Originally supposed to be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the postponement means the Day 3 of the Opening Weekend will now be played on Monday. The format still remains the same with the teams divided into five groups to play five matches every day.

PMWL Schedule for Day 1 of Opening Weekend (East Zone): Saturday, July 11, 5:30 PM IST

Match 1: TPP Erangel – Group A, B, C, D

Match 2: TPP Vikendi – Group A, B, C, E

Match 3: TPP Miramar – Group A, B, D, E

Match 4: TPP Sanhok – Group A, C, D, E

Match 5: TPP Erangel – Group B, C, D, E

Opening Weekend Day 2: Sunday, July 12, 5:30 PM IST

Opening Weekend Day 3: Monday, July 13, 5:30 PM IST

The PMWL schedule for the West Zone will remain the same as above. The PMWL timings for the Western cohort will be 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

PMWL Schedule: Opening Weekend Groups

PMWL East Teams

Group A: Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet

Group B: Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle*

Group D: Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena

Group E: Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGE

PMWL West Teams

Group A: Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile

Group B: Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports

Group C: FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports

Group D: Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters

Group E: Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso

PMWL Schedule: League Stage and Super Weekend: July 14 to August 2

Re-divided based on the Opening Weekend results, the 20 teams will play 10 matches every week for a span of three weeks ((every Tuesday and Wednesday) in the League Stage. During the weekends, the top 16 teams will play in the Super Weekend stage in a single lobby format. Teams will look to earn the crucial Super Weekend points which will ultimately determine their qualification for the League Finals. 15 matches will be played over the weekend (every Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

PMWL Schedule: League Finals: August 7 to August 9

A total of 18 matches will be played between the final 16 teams over a span of three days to crown the PUBG MOBILE World League winners in the East and West Zone respectively. The Finals winner will take home a $100,000 cash prize. The combined prize pool for PMWL is $425,000.

PMWL East Teams: Update

With PUBG Mobile currently banned in Pakistan, their sole representative, Team FreeStyle Esports will not be allowed to participate in PMWL 2020. FreeStyle leader FS Black revealed the news on Friday via Discord where he said the team won't be allowed to participate unless the ban in Pakistan is lifted. Team FreeStyle were planning to participate in the World League through VPN. However, PUBG MOBILE officials noted any third-party apps will not be allowed at PMWL 2020.

