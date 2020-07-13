PMWL West Day 2 Standings, Weekend Results And Updated PMWL Season Zero Schedule

The Opening Weekend of PUBG MOBILE World League West Season Zero concluded on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Unlike previously scheduled three-day weekend, the first stage of the PMWL West 2020 was shortened to just two days. A total of 10 matches were played during the weekend, with each team playing eight matches.

PMWL West: PMWL Day 2 standings, review

Wildcard Gaming matches kicked off PMWL West Opening Weekend with a Chicken Dinner and finished the weekend with the same. Wildcard Gaming started Match 5 on Day 2 in second place, 27 points behind Konina Power. However a Chicken Dinner with a whopping 17 kills in the final match meant, they concluded the first weekend of PMWL West 2020 as the team to beat. They finished with 131 points, two wins and 48 kills. Konina Power finished second with 116 points and 50 kills.

17 kills for @Wildcard_GG on Erangel, as they take the final chicken dinner of the night! 🍗#PMWL pic.twitter.com/ELAQBCujqw — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 12, 2020

PMWL Points Table: PMWL West

Here are the overall PMWL Day standings:

Team Matches WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Wildcard Gaming 8 2 48 131 2 Konina Power 8 2 50 116 3 LOOPS Esports 8 1 44 103 4 Tempo Storm 8 1 39 92 5 B4 Esports 8 1 36 91 6 FUTBOLIST 8 0 41 90 7 Alpha Legends 8 0 26 74 8 TEAM QUESO 8 0 33 73 9 Headquarters 8 0 20 68 10 DreamEaters 8 1 24 67 11 Team UMBRA 8 1 22 66 12 Team Unique 8 1 23 62 13 Nova Esports 8 0 28 58 14 Cloud9 8 0 27 58 15 Pittsburgh Knights 8 0 26 27 16 Frag Machines 8 0 20 55 17 Swat69 8 0 15 45 18 YaLLa Esports 8 0 17 42 19 UDRKillers 8 0 9 35 20 KHK Esports 8 0 15 30

PMWL Schedule

The global eSports tournament will move to its next phase - the crucial League Stage (July 14 - August 2). The teams will be re-grouped based on the above standings after which they will play 10 matches each week (every Tuesday and Wednesday) for three weeks. The Super Weekend will see the top 16 teams from each week play in a single lobby format to earn the crucial points which will determine their World League standings.

Total 15 matches will be played each week. The schedule for the Finals has undergone a slight change. A total of 24 matches will be played over a span of four days (August 6 to 9) as opposed to the previously scheduled 18 matches over three days.

PMWL West: League Stage Groups

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, Sixty Nine Team (KHK Power)

Group B: Konina Power, HeadQuarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops Esports, Team Queso, YaLLa Esports, X-Quest Gaming (Nova Esports)

Group D: Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile, Alpha Legends, Swat69

Group E: B4 Esports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, FRAG Machines

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube Page)