Portuguese Grand Prix Prediction: How To Watch Portuguese GP Live In UK, USA And Canada

The 2021 F1 season is up and running with two races completed and the third race around the corner. The Portuguese Grand Prix is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 2, at the Algarve International Circuit. Here are the Portuguese Grand Prix live stream details for USA, Canada, and UK fans.

Portuguese GP qualifying results

In an enthralling qualifying session, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas grabbed the Portuguese Grand Prix pole position ahead of teammate and reigning Driver's Lewis Hamilton by just 0.007s. Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third in what was a disappointing session for him as he missed out on pole having exceeded track limits on his first Q3 lap. As a result, his first lap time was deleted.

Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez clocked the fourth-fastest time in the other Red Bull. Both Mercedes and Red Bull will start Sunday's main race on the medium compound tyre having set their fastest Q2 lap on that tyre. The only other driver in the top 10 to start the race on that compound is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who qualified in a disappointing eighth place on the grid.

Meanwhile, his teammate Carlos Sainz showed drastic improvements from his outings in Bahrain and Imola as he clocked the fifth-fastest time, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon in sixth. McLaren's Lando Norris was unable to repeat his heroics of Imola as he could only manage seventh fastest. The top 10 were rounded up by AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in ninth and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel in tenth.

Where to watch Portuguese Grand Prix live in USA? Portuguese Grand Prix main race schedule USA

Fans in the USA can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix main race live on ESPN. The main race action will also be available for viewers on F1 TV pro. Meanwhile, the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix live stream will be available on the ESPN app. This app is available on all Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. American fans can also subscribe to Fubo TV for $64.99 a month and watch ESPN. The Portuguese GP main race time is 10:00 AM ET to 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 2.

Where to watch Portuguese Grand Prix live in Canada? Portuguese Grand Prix main race schedule Canada

F1 fans in Canada can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix main race in English on the subscription channel TSN. TSN pulls in coverage from UK's Sky Sports F1. The Portuguese Grand Prix live stream will be available on the TSN GO app. Canadian fans can also watch the Portuguese GP main race in French on RDS to subscribers. The Portuguese GP main race time is 10:00 AM EDT to 12:00 PM EDT on Sunday, May 2.

Where to watch Portuguese Grand Prix live in UK? Portuguese Grand Prix main race schedule UK

According to the Portuguese Grand Prix main race schedule UK, the race is scheduled for 3:00 PM BST to 5:00 PM BST on Sunday, May 2. The telecast of the same will be aired live on Sky Sports F1. Sky Sports F1 costs £18 per month while the complete package of Sky Sports costs £25 per month.

F1 fans in the UK can also watch the Portuguese Grand Prix live stream via the Sky Go app which is available on various digital devices, including phones and tablets. Non-sky customers on the other hand can opt for a day or month pass of Sky Sports channels through NOW TV. NOW TV costs £9.99 for a day pass and £33.99 for a month pass. The NOW TV app can be found on most smart TVs, phones, tablets, and computers.

Portuguese Grand Prix prediction

It will be a tough race as the two Mercedes drivers compete against each other and Red Bull's Max Verstappen but Lewis Hamilton looks favourite to win the race starting from P2.