Donald Trump Attacks NFL, Roger Goodell After Commissioner's 'Black Lives Matter' Support

The civil unrest in the United States since the tragic death of George Floyd has shown no signs of slowing down in recent weeks. Protests raged on in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Washington, and other cities across the USA and the rest of the world. Over the weekend, the NFL found itself at the centre of the anti-racism movement after the Roger Goodell statement which admitted that the league has long ignored the plight of African-Americans while subtly referencing the Colin Kaepernick kneeling display from 2016. However, the President of the United States took offence at the Roger Goodell statement as he put up a tweet criticising the NFL commissioner for 'giving in' to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also Read | Black Lives Matter: Donald Trump slams Drew Brees for apologising for initial comments on Kaepernick's protest

Donald Trump on George Floyd

Black Lives Matter: Roger Goodell statement

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Also Read | Donald Trump on George Floyd: POTUS slams Brees for retracting words against kneeling during national anthem

Donald Trump on George Floyd

Donald Trump takes a shot at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Also Read | Black Lives Matter: Steph Curry chants 'Donald Trump has got to go' during George Floyd protests

Donald Trump has long been vocal against the act of kneeling during the national anthem. He was one of the first people to condemn Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest during the 2016-17 NFL season. Now, Donald Trump has lashed out at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after the latter's statement condemning systemic racism and police brutality in the country. The Roger Goodell statement on behalf of the NFL read, "We are listening. I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family."

Donald Trump on George Floyd

However, Trump has interpreted Goodell's statement in a rather negative manner. Trump alleged that through the Roger Goodell statement, the NFL is now encouraging players to kneel during the national anthem. In doing so, the President implied that Goodell and the NFL are indirectly asking American citizens to disrespect the national anthem on a national platform, which did not sit right with his beliefs. Last Friday, Trump also lashed out at New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees after the latter issued an apology regarding his statement on kneeling during the national anthem.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump uses upbeat jobs report to calm nerves on George Floyd protests

After Roger Goodell statement, Colts GM addresses ongoing civil unrest in America

GM Chris Ballard shares his thoughts on social justice and racial inequality. (via @Colts) pic.twitter.com/oOCaug1bXM — NFL (@NFL) June 7, 2020

Also Read | Black Lives Matter: Dennis Rodman hits back at 'friend' Donald Trump for his 'Make America Great Again' tweet