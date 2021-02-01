Pro Bowl 2021 Score: Kyler Murray Named Pro Bowl MVP As NFC Tops AFC In Virtual matchup

The Pro Bowl game may not be happening in the usual fashion this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but the virtual Pro Bowl delivered some big plays. The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl took place Sunday, January 31, inside "Madden NFL 21," with eight athletes and celebrities teaming up to man the AFC and NFC all-star rosters for a virtual showdown. The NFC coasted to a 32-12 victory over the AFC, and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray earned the MVP honours for his performance both on the controller and in the video game.

Pro Bowl 2021 score: Who won Pro Bowl this year?

Earlier on Sunday, the Pro Bowl game was played on "Madden 21." Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was the leader of the NFC squad, which also had NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch at the controls. The AFC squad was led by Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Each player from the AFC and NFC was in control of one quarter during the virtual game. Murray played with himself at quarterback and picked up a 7-6 lead in the first quarter when he faced off against Deshaun Watson. Murray then handed over the control to Wallace, who scored three touchdowns to give the NFC a 26-6 advantage at halftime. Adams and Lynch ensured that the AFC squad were unable to mount a comeback in the second half.

In fact, in the fourth quarter, Lynch pulled off a big interception and broke his chair while celebrating it as the NFC clinched a 32-12 victory in the Pro Bowl game on Sunday. Murray earned the Pro Bowl MVP honours for his impressive showings both on the controller and in the video game as well.

The NFL, in December, announced its complete list of 88 All-Star players for the Pro Bowl game.

NFL Pro Bowl results: 2021 AFC Pro Bowlers

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs

Fullback: Patrick Ricard

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller

Offensive Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Eric Fisher, Orlando Brown

Guard: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, David DeCastro

Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Ryan Kelly

Defensive End: Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Frank Clark

Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward, Calais Campbell

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Bradley Chubb, Matt Judon

Inside Linebacker: Darius Leonard, Tremaine Edmunds

Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Tre'Davious White, Marlon Humphrey, Stephon Gilmore

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons

Strong Safety: Tyrann Mathieu

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

Punter: Jake Bailey

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Return Specialist: Andre Roberts

Special Teams: Matthew Slater

NFL Pro Bowl results: 2021 NFC Pro Bowlers

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray

Running Back: Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson

Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Evan Engram

Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams, Terron Armstead

Offensive Guard: Brandon Scherff, Elgton Jenkins, Andrus Peat

Center: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

Defensive End: Cameron Jordan, Brandon Graham, Chase Young

Defensive Tackle: Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett

Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack, Za'Darius Smith, Jason Pierre-Paul

Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Marshon Lattimore, James Bradberry

Free Safety: Quandre Diggs

Strong Safety: Budda Baker, Jamal Adams

Long Snapper: Tyler Ott

Punter: Jack Fox

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Return Specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson

Special Teams: Nick Bellore

Image Credits - Kyler Murray Instagram