Pro Bowl 2021 Score: Kyler Murray Named Pro Bowl MVP As NFC Tops AFC In Virtual matchup

The Pro Bowl game may not be happening in the usual fashion this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but the virtual Pro Bowl delivered some big plays. The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl took place Sunday, January 31, inside "Madden NFL 21," with eight athletes and celebrities teaming up to man the AFC and NFC all-star rosters for a virtual showdown. The NFC coasted to a 32-12 victory over the AFC, and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray earned the MVP honours for his performance both on the controller and in the video game.
Earlier on Sunday, the Pro Bowl game was played on "Madden 21." Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was the leader of the NFC squad, which also had NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch at the controls. The AFC squad was led by Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and rapper Snoop Dogg.
Your #ProBowl MVP is @K1 👏#Madden21 x @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/nheRKTELLW— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 31, 2021
Each player from the AFC and NFC was in control of one quarter during the virtual game. Murray played with himself at quarterback and picked up a 7-6 lead in the first quarter when he faced off against Deshaun Watson. Murray then handed over the control to Wallace, who scored three touchdowns to give the NFC a 26-6 advantage at halftime. Adams and Lynch ensured that the AFC squad were unable to mount a comeback in the second half.
Marshawn broke his chair celebrating the INT 😂 #ProBowl— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2021
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/riFQzMVuwf pic.twitter.com/bHm04pjQf4
In fact, in the fourth quarter, Lynch pulled off a big interception and broke his chair while celebrating it as the NFC clinched a 32-12 victory in the Pro Bowl game on Sunday. Murray earned the Pro Bowl MVP honours for his impressive showings both on the controller and in the video game as well.
The NFL, in December, announced its complete list of 88 All-Star players for the Pro Bowl game.