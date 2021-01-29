Ron Rivera Cancer Free; Daughter Announces NFL Coach Has Defeated Disease

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has officially beaten cancer, with his daughter, Courtney, breaking the news on Thursday via Twitter. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August last year and was staring down at months of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, along with going about his day job of coaching the Washington football outfit. The NFL Coach of the Year candidate successfully braved the storm going through seven weeks of rigorous treatment and is now cancer free.

Ron Rivera health: WFT coach Ron Rivera cancer-free, announces daughter on Twitter

Ron Rivera's daughter, Courtney, and his wife, Stephanie took to social media on Thursday (Friday IST) to announce that the Washington Football Team coach had defeated cancer. Courtney, who works as a producer for Washington's social media, wrote: "Just gotten off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!". Rivera himself took to social media, thanking all his supporters for their prayers, suggesting that their love made all the difference in his treatment and recovery.

Thank you everyone for your prayers, letters, texts & notes of encouragement & support. It truly made a difference in my treatment & recovery!#RiveraStrong @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/0s5byndWyF — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 29, 2021

Ron Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in August. Rivera went through seven weeks of treatment which ended on October 26. The 58-year-old's treatment included three rounds of chemotherapy and proton therapy for five days a week. The Washington Football Team coach said that he lost close to 36 pounds during the treatment, as he had difficulty in swallowing food. The 58-year-old managed to not miss a game while leading WFT to the NFC East title, garnering support from his former team and throughout the league in the process.

Ron Rivera and Washington were rewarded as the franchise won the NFC East. Washington won five of their last seven games to finish 7-9 before losing to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Players said throughout the season that watching Rivera battle cancer helped inspire them. The coaches said it made a difference. Speaking about his fight with cancer, the 58-year-old had said, "It's a struggle. It's battle. And I just don't represent me. I represent all those folks. All those people that are afflicted, all those people that fight, all those people that have fought".

(Image Courtesy: Ron Rivera Twitter)