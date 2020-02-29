PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi Leaves Twitterati In Splits With Epic Self-troll After Umar Akmal

Pakistan former cricketer Shahid Afridi is famously called as ‘Boom Boom’ for his explosive batting. He was also a good leg-spinning with a knack of picking up crucial wickets for the team. The all-rounder, who took retirement from international cricket way back in 2016, is still active on-field by playing in various franchise leagues all around the world.

Currently, 'Boom Boom' Afridi is part of the ongoing season of PSL 2020 in which he is playing for Multan Sultans. Recently, the 45-year-old was in news for trolling himself for his batting while addressing a group of fans. Actually, he hilariously started his speech by referring his batting to be less time consuming, which left listeners in splits.

PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi trolls himself

While addressing the fans, Shahid Afridi in his speech said that he won’t be taking much of their time like he did when he batted. The video of the incident went viral on the internet and netizens began to troll the cricketer.

PSL 2020: Netizens troll Shahid Afridi

Ghazab shahid bhai. Standup bhi kar sakte ho. — Shubham Shrivastava (@walkingmiless) February 23, 2020

PSL 2020: Netizens troll Umar Akmal

Recently, Pakistani batsman, Umar Akmal got himself trolled after he posted a tweet with wrong social media captions. Umar Akmal started trending on Twitter on Wednesday after he seemingly made a silly mistake with the caption of one of his posts on his official Twitter account. Umar Akmal "Mother from another brother," instead of the correct version, 'Brother from another mother.'

PSL 2020 live streaming in India

For watching the PSL 2020 live telecast in India, one can tune into DSport. For live match score, updates and highlights, check out PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For PSL live streaming in India, one can find it on cricketgateway.com in India.

Here's how the PSL 2020 points table looks like

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators currently occupy the top spot of PSL 2020 points table with 6 points from 3 wins. Multan Sultana and Islamabad United occupy second and third spot respectively with 4 points each.