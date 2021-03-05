QB Ben Roethlisberger Restructures 2021 Contract To Remain With Steelers For Another Year

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger reached an agreement over a deal for the quarterback for the 2021 season. There had previously been uncertainty over the future of the veteran quarterback this offseason as the organisation sought a more cap-friendly deal amid projections of the Steelers being $13 million over the salary limit. The AFC North division franchise announced the news of Roethlisberger's contract extension via social media.

NFL trade rumors: Ben Roethlisberger contract extension with Pittsburgh Steerlers for 2021 season

While Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers had already committed to at least one more year together, the veteran quarterback's return was made official on Thursday. Just over a week after Roethlisberger's agent confirmed the QB would stay in Pittsburgh for his 18th season, the Steelers announced they have signed the 39-year-old to a new 2021 contract. Reports had previously claimed that Roethlisberger's future at Pittsburgh was in doubt amid rumours of a potential trade to the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers or the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. However, Roethlisberger is now all set to play his 18th season in the NFL with the Steelers.

We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger salary: NFL superstar to take pay cut for 2021 season?

According to reports, the six-time Pro Bowler is taking a massive pay cut to stay put at Pittsburgh for the 2021 campaign. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the structure of Roethlisberger's new deal is set to save the Steelers approximately $15 million in cap space, with Roethlisberger taking a $5 million pay cut that reduces his 2021 salary to $14 million.

The 2021 cap hit on Ben Roethlisberger’s new contract starts at $22.25M. This is the (inflexible) dead cap that must rollover from the previous deal. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 4, 2021

It is believed that Roethlisberger will earn a $12.925 million signing bonus and a $1.075 million base salary. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones estimated that Roethlisberger would be taking a "big-time pay cut that is likely to reduce his $41.25 million salary cap hit" which was believed to be the biggest impediment to the Steelers' financial flexibility ahead of the 2021 offseason. Roethlisberger had previously confirmed a two-year, $68 million extension with the Steelers in 2019.

Ben Roethlisberger Steelers career and honours

Roethlisberger joined the Steelers in 2004 and in his debut season was crowned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has helped the franchise to two Super Bowls and is a two-time NFL passing yards leader. With Roethlisberger as quarterback, the Steelers have 11 postseason berths, won eight AFC North Championships, appeared in five AFC Championship games and three Super Bowls.

Roethlisberger, who has played in a Steelers record 233 games and started at a record 231, came back stronger in 2020 after missing the majority of the 2019 season with an elbow injury. He completed 399 of 608 passes in 2020, tied for the second-most pass attempts in his career, for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns, second-most in his career, 10 interceptions and a career-low 13 sacks.



Image Credits - steelers.com