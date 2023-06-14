'Queen Of...': Yuvraj Singh Posts Heartwarming Tweet For Nikhat Zareen On Her Birthday

Why you're reading this: Yuvraj Singh and Nikhat Zareen are two stalwarts of Indian sports and have brought many laurels to the country. Yuvraj is known for the major role he played in India's victorious 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning campaigns. Nikhat on the other hand is the boxing World Champion and won a gold for India in the 2023 Women's Boxing World Championships.

3 things you need to know

Yuvraj Singh is a two-time World Cup winner

Nikhat Zareen is a two-time boxing World Champion

Nikhat and Yuvraj are two legends of Indian sports

Yuvraj Singh's legacy for the Indian cricket team

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was one of the top all-rounders of the team and played a major role in the team's World Cup-winning campaign in 2007 and 2011. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup. Yuvraj made a total of 362 runs in eight innings of the tournament and also took 15 wickets at an average of 25.13. The left-handed former all-rounder in total played 402 matches for the Indian cricket team and made 11778 runs. He also hit 17 hundreds in his 17-year-long career along with 71 half-centuries.

READ: KL Rahul checks into NCA for extensive rehabilitation, shares nostalgic tweet

Yuvraj Singh wishes Nikhat Zareen on her birthday

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen today is celebrating her 27th birthday and is getting wishes from all the big names of the sports fraternity. Yuvraj Singh shared the screen with Nikhat in the 'Cheer for all sports' initiative and previously also featured together on Star Sports for the same.

READ: Nikhat Zareen Points Out Similarity With Yuvraj Singh

Koi field pe chakke maar raha ho ya boxing ring main mukke. Ball ko boundary ke bahar bhej raha ho, ya phir goal ke andar..

Aao mil kar karein har Indian athlete ko cheer aur support on https://t.co/W2aeSpK3Pf#CheerForAllSports #CadburyDairyMilk pic.twitter.com/oG12H26lhx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 16, 2023

Wishing Nikaht Zareen on her birthday Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter:

Wishing a very Happy Birthday 🎂 to the Queen 👸 of ghusand 🥊 hope you have a lovely year ahead @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/RGDouNw0r8 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2023

Nikhat Zareen's career so far

Nikhat Zareen came into lime light when she won gold at the 2022 Boxing World Championships and also created history by winning gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in her first appearance. Nikhat is the second Indian boxer after MC Mary Kom to grab consecutive back-to-back Women's World Boxing Championships. The young Indian boxer now getting herself ready for the 2026 Paris Olympics.