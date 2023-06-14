KL Rahul Checks Into NCA For Extensive Rehabilitation, Shares Nostalgic Tweet

Why you're reading this: Team India batsman KL Rahul has been one of India's key player for many years now and has contributed to the team's winning cause on more tha one occasion. Rahul who featured in the Indian Premier League 2023 and led the Lucknow Super Giants sustained a thigh injury while fielding on the boundary against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicketkeeper-batsman was ruled out of the whole season and WTC 2023 Final. Rahul travelled to London for his surgery and further treatment. He will probably return in the Asia Cup 2023 and looks very promising for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 too.

3 things you need to know

KL Rahul had to miss the business end of IPL 2023 due to a thigh injury

The thigh injury also forced Rahul to miss the WTC 2023 Final

KL Rahul will be Team India's first choice as wicketkeeper in the absence of Rishabh Pant

KL Rahul heads to the NCA for rehabilitation

Previously, KL Rahul underwent a surgery in London and has now started with his extensive rehabilitation. Rahul recently shared a nostalgic tweet on the Twitter handle in which he captioned the post with a home emoji. He also shared the visuals of the NCA on his Twitter handle.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) is situated in Bengaluru and KL Rahul hails from the same city. Rahul's nostalgic tweet hints at the fact that is a kind of homecoming for the right-handed Indian batsman.

KL Rahul's performance for Team India so far in 2023

In recent times, KL Rahul did not look in a good touch, especially in the Test series against Australia and kept on getting dismissed on low scores. He was also dropped from the team after the first two Test matches which opened up a chance for youngster Shubman Gill. Rahul however, performed well in the ODI format and played a match saving innings in the first IND vs AUS match that was played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The most remembered knock of KL Rahul was in a match against Sri Lanka that was played earlier in 2023. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 64 off 103 deliveries while India were chasing a low score of 216. The top order failed to perform and Rahul who now bats the middle order registered a 75-run partnership with Hardik Pandya.

KL Rahul was also playing well for the Lucknow Super Giants in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023 and scored a few half-centuries for them as well. Rahul who also plays a role of wicketkeeper these days gives his team an option of being a proven opener. With Rishabh Pant being probably ruled out of the ODI World Cup, Rahul shall be included in the Indian squad for the upcoming marquee event.