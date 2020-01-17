Aaron Hernandez's Gay Lover Claims Ex-NFL Star Bragged About Committing 4 Murders

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had been convicted of killing a semi-pro footballer in 2013. Hernandez had shot Odion Lloyd, who happened to be the boyfriend of his fiancee’s sister. The ex-National Football League (NFL) star was just 23 at the time. Aaron Hernandez was soon arrested for the act after Lloyd's body was found in a nearby industrial park which was nearly a mile away from his residence. He was let go by the New England Patriots as soon as the incident came to light and was found guilty of first-degree murder two years later before getting sentenced to life without parole. He was also charged with a double homicide for which he was acquitted later on.

Aaron Hernandez’s gay lover reveals the NFL star admitted to double homicide and an additional murder

Aaron Hernandez’s alleged gay lover, Kyle Kennedy, who was serving time with him in prison had claimed in an interview with Radar Online that the late NFL star used to brag about killing four people before committing suicide. This involved the two murders he was cleared of and an additional killing. Kennedy explained how the former Patriots star would boost of committing four murders and always joke around claiming that he has got four bodies on him.

A new book named Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields has been released by renowned journalist Dylan Howard which claims that the NFL star went looking for Odin Lloyd a week before his death in 2013 but his efforts went in vain as he was not able to find him at the location. It further claims that he ran into a man named Jordan Miller instead, whose murder mystery is yet to be solved. According to police detective Bo Dietl, Hernandez probably got a tip from his goon friends on Odin Lloyd’s location and then Jordan Miller was shot inside his home from a drive-by through the window. Netflix has also released a documentary series titled Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez which aims to uncover the mysteries and provide intimate stories and insight into his relationships and other aspects of his life, which may have been completely ignored in other accounts.

