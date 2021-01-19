Ravens Release Mark Ingram, Running Back Bids Emotional Farewell On Twitter

The Baltimore Ravens are set to release quarterback Mark Ingram after two years with the franchise. The NFL veteran was swiftly replaced in the Ravens game plan and was relegated to the third choice and Baltimore saw it best to relieve the ex-New Orleans Saints star to create salary-cap room. Ingram also bid farewell to his teammates with a social media post, and his future remains unclear at this point in time.

Also Read: Texans Interview Bieniemy, 3 Others In Coaching Search

Mark Ingram farewell: Veteran QB bids adieu after being released by Ravens

According to multiple reports including those by ESPN's Adam Schefter's and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens decided to release Mark Ingram after his two-year stint with the franchise. Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore in 2019, immediately injecting high energy and leadership into the locker room. The 31-year-old's presence was one of the key reasons why Baltimore set a regular-season record for rushing yards.

The Ravens have continued to ace rushing yards, but Ingram has featured sporadically, without much impact. The veteran quarterback was inactive in the team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills along with its playoffs-opening win over the Tennesse Titans. With Mark Ingram released, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are likely to continue to feature in the franchise's plans long-term. Ingram, in fact, continued to mentor Dobbins, the player who replaced him in the Ravens setup.

Also Read: Tom Brady Has The Most Playoff Wins As QB, Twice As The Next NFL Best Joe Montana

In an emotional social media post, Mark Ingram bid farewell to his teammates and the franchise. The 31-year-old wrote, "I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work. #GodWins #BigTrussForever". Ingram had championed Lamar Jackson's run for NFL MVP in 2019 by exclaiming 'Big Truss' which teammates explained that it meant trust and faith, a phrase that says, "Got your back".

Also Read: DeShaun Watson Calls For Cancelling 'Fan March' In Houston Amidst Growing Trade Rumours

Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021

Mark Ingram was a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2011 and spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the franchise. He reached the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2017 before signing for the Baltimore Ravens. Ingram gained 1,018 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore, but finished with a career-low 72 carries this season.

The 31-year-old has driven 7,324 career yards in his 10-year career so far, and his next move remains uncertain for now. Nonetheless, terminating the Mark Ingram contract made sense for Ravens, who have packed backfield, and the release saved then $5 million in their salary cap.

Also Read: Chiefs' Mahomes In Concussion Protocol After Playoff Win

(Image Courtesy: Mark Ingram Instagram)