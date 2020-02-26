Red Sox RHP Prospect Chih-Jung Liu Quarantined Over Coronavirus Concerns

Pitching prospect Chih-Jung Liu has been quarantined by MLB franchise Boston Red Sox over concerns of Coronavirus according to reports. The right-handed pitcher (RHP) who was signed by the Red Sox in October last year had travelled from Taiwan to arrive at the Red Sox spring training facility. However, with the outbreak of the Coronavirus spreading from Wuhan to Taiwan, the Red Sox management thought it would be best to isolate Chih-Jung Liu from the group as a sign of caution.

Red Sox Coronavirus: MLB side isolate Chih-Jung Liu over fears of the deadly virus

According to a report by Peter Abraham of Boston Globe, Boston Red Sox secluded Chih-Jung Liu over concerns of Coronavirus and has been made to train alone. The pitcher travelled from Taiwan to San Franciso on his way to Fort Myers, the Red Sox’s spring training home. Liu updated on his Facebook page that the Red Sox is providing him with three meals per day and the pitcher is spending time reading and gathering information about the team. Abraham further added that Liu is doing weight training while has taken an occasional run.

#RedSox quarantine prospect from Taiwan out of "overabundance of caution" over coronavirus:https://t.co/X4483kadLl — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 25, 2020

Red Sox Coronavirus: Chih-Jung Liu's move to MLB starts with Coronavirus fears

Chih-Jung Liu signed with the MLB outfit Boston Red Sox in October last year, as an international free agent, according to SoxProspects.com. Liu received a $750,000 signing bonus. Liu has a high ceiling and looks like a fastball-slider. His athleticism could carry him far if Liu can showcase his abilities on the ballpark.

Red Sox quarantine MLB prospect after 31 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Taiwan

There have been 31 confirmed cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus in Taiwan as of Tuesday according to Per Matthew Strong of Taiwan News. As per CNN.com, more than 2,700 people worldwide have perished from the Coronavirus, and there are close to 80,000 global cases. The World Health Organization has not yet considered the Coronavirus a pandemic but has told the public to prepare, as per BBC News.

