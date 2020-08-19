Republic TV Impact: Para-badminton Coach Gaurav Khanna Recommended For Dronacharya Award

Neglected and ignored for the prestigious Dronacharya award for many years, Gaurav Khanna, national head coach for para-badminton finally got a nod from the selection committee when he was recognized and recommended for the award after Republic TV had highlighted the fact that he had produced as many as four Arjuna awardees and deserved it big time.

"I feel honoured and privileged to inform you that my name has been recommended to be recognised with the prestigious highest sports coaching award of the country i.e Dronacharya Award this year. Please accept my heartfelt thanks and gratitude for your support," Gaurav Khanna sent the message to Republic TV immediately after he was informed of the good news.

Khanna, who has produced Arjuna awardees for three consecutive or successive years - 2017, 2018 and 2019 was repeatedly ignored for the prestigious Dronacharya award.

Republic TV highlighted the fact with interviews of the four Arjuna awardees.

In 2017, Raj Kumar received an Arjuna while current world no 3 in singles and world no one in doubles Manoj Sarkar got the award in 2018 and current world no one in singles Pramod Bhagat was honoured in 2019.

"I have won 47 medals for the country so far for which all credit goes to my coach Gaurav Khanna Sir who is instrumental to my success at the international level. He has made many top badminton players and Arjuna awardees. He is one of the best badminton coaches in the world. But he is still ignored for Dronacharya award. I urge the government to reconsider their selection for this year and include his name in the list as no one deserves Dronacharya award more than him," Manoj Sarkar told Republic TV in an exclusive video interview.

Expressing similar sentiments, world no 1 Pramod Bhagat said: "I have been continuously training under India's para-badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna Sir since 2018. I have won three world titles, I am currently world number one in singles and the credit goes to him. Till now, Govt has not recognized his contribution and given him Dronacharya which he deserves more than anyone else. I urge the Sports Ministry to consider his name for this award."

Earlier, Khanna was a commando with the 45th batch in Railway Protection force in 1998 and gone for one-year rigorous training. He was the 2nd topper of his batch in All India merit.

