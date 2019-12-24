Rich Hill And His Wife Arrested Outside Gillette Stadium For Disorderly Conduct

The New England Patriots' game against the Buffalo Bills proved to be great fodder for headlines. Not only did Bill Belichick's side pick up their game against the Buffalo Bills, they also registered a 24-17 win at the Gillette Stadium. The Patriots also wrapped up their 11th consecutive AFC East title on the night. The AFC East title was far from the only event of consequence at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. Former LA Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill and his wife Caitlin A. Hill were arrested outside the Gillette Stadium before the Bills vs Patriots matchup.

JUST IN - An attorney for former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill & his wife has released a statement regarding their arrests this weekend at Gillette Stadium. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/1nCX5wNxon — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) December 23, 2019

MLB free-agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife arrested before Bills vs Patriots game

“This was all overblown and we are glad to have it behind us.” — Part of Rich Hill’s response tonight to the arrests, which reportedly happened after his wife refused to adhere to the stadiums Clear Bag Policy. Court docs say Rich Hill then tried to intervene @boston25 #Gillette — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) December 23, 2019

According to Robert Bolger, chief administrator for Foxborough police, Rich Hill's wife Caitlin repeatedly attempted to enter the Gillette Stadium with an oversized bag. When being asked to leave the grounds after being denied entry into the stadium several times, Caitlin Hill refused to leave the ground when ordered to do so by the Foxborough police. She was then arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Robert Bolger also said that when Rich Hill saw the Foxborough police putting his wife into a transport vehicle, Rich Hill intervened. That intervention led to the arrest of the former LA Dodgers pitcher.

The 15-year MLB veteran's charge of resisting arrest was later dropped. Caitlin Hill's charges, on the other hand, were later reduced to civil infractions. According to the Foxborough police, Rich Hill faces a $500 fine on a disorderly conduct charge, whereas his wife was also fined $500 on disorderly conduct and trespassing.

