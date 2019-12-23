Scott Boras Breaks $1 Billion Mark As MLB Agent Orchestrates Mega Deals For His Clients

The second week of December was arguably the best week for one of the most powerful sports agents in the United States, Scott Boras. On Monday that week, Stephen Strasburg signed with the Washington Nationals on a reported seven-year, $245 million deal. The next day, Scott Boras orchestrated the proceedings that culminated in Gerrit Cole landing the record deal for a pitcher in the MLB, a reported 9-year, $324M deal with the New York Yankees. But Scott Boras wasn't done there. The following day, he was once again involved in a multi-million dollar deal that saw Anthony Rendon sign for the Los Angeles Angels on a reported seven-year, $245 million contract.

Scott Boras - Sports agent extraordinaire

Sum up all the three deals Scott Boras orchestrated in the second week of December, and the total comes up to a reported $814 million. While the $814 million may be an impressive figure all by itself, that still isn't the full list of deals involving Scott Boras in the Winter Meetings. The Toronto Blue Jays are nearing an agreement to sign free-agent starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu on a reported four-year deal worth $80 million. Furthermore, with Mike Moustakas' reported four-year, $64 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds and Dallas Keuchel's reported three-year, $55.5 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, Scott Boras' total involvement in the Winter Meetings' deals crosses the $1 billion mark.

In orchestrating deals that crossed the $1 billion mark in the space of just under a month, Scott Boras has now effectively established himself as the pitstop of winning the MLB's 2019-20 offseason. The New York Yankees racked up 103 wins in the 2019 season. With the signing of Gerrit Cole, have the Yankees propelled themselves as favourites for the upcoming season? Or have the Washington Nationals solidified their position as the current World Series champions by tying down Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year deal? One thing is for certain. Whichever of the two end up on the winning side in the MLB's upcoming season, the one man that stands to win regardless of the outcome is Scott Boras.

