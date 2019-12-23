Tom Brady Celebrates WARRIOR Block Against Bills With Elandon Roberts' Quote

The New England Patriots charged at the Buffalo Bills to register a 24-17 win at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. Tom Brady was the star of the show against the Bills. The four-time Super Bowl MVP was 26-of-33 for 271 yards and a touchdown against the Bills, displaying the kind of prowess that has seen him labelled as one of the NFL's all-time greats. After the game, Tom Brady displayed just how bullish the Patriots were after the win against the Bills.

Tom Brady quotes teammate Elandon Roberts after impressive show against the Bills

Tom Brady dominated the Bills on Saturday night. He then took to Twitter to repeat a quote uttered by his teammate Elandon Roberts earlier last week with a highlight of his block on rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry's second-quarter run. That quote summed up Tom Brady's performance against the Bills. Interestingly, the block by Tom Brady enabled N'Keal Harry to combine with the quarterback for an 18-yard gain and a first down. Bills' cornerback Tre'Davious White was Tom Brady's victim on the night.

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

The 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills means that the New England Patriots have wrapped up the proceedings in the AFC East. This was the Patriots' 11th straight AFC East title. While they may not be favourites for the Super Bowl just yet, the Patriots' much-maligned offence is showing some signs of cohesion in the last couple of weeks. Consecutive wins in the NFL will also go some way in building the Patriots' confidence as they end the regular season with the game against the Miami Dolphins.

