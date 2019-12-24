Patriots Star Tom Brady Reveals Why He Has BANNED His Father From Speaking To Media

Tom Brady is known to choose his words carefully when speaking to the media. Tom Brady Sr. on the other hand, not so much. However, the Patriots star revealed that he has come up with a solution to Tom Brady Sr.'s problem - a blanket ban on speaking to the media.

Tom Brady describes why he tried to ban his father from talking to the media

Tom Brady's father has always been vocal about his opinions ever since his son joined up with the New England Patriots in the year 2000. Formal interviews, speaking to radio stations, the works, Tom Brady's father has always displayed his pride for his son, a four-time Super Bowl MVP. However, Tom Brady believes that his father goes a bit too far sometimes, leading the Patriots star to ban his father from speaking to the media. Tom Brady Sr. admitted as much when speaking to The Boston Globe.

“He’s told me, ‘Dad, please respect my privacy. If you say something, it comes back at me.’ ” - Tom Brady Sr.

Tom Brady also had a few words regarding the blanket ban. Speaking after the Patriots clinched the AFC East with an impressive 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady addressed the ban during his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show. Tom Brady said that while his father is an amazing man, Tom Brady Sr. is also very forthcoming with information. Tom Brady continued by saying that when his father speaks to the media, the people think that his father is speaking for him, which makes it difficult for the Patriots star to tell his father anything.

Meanwhile, it appears that Patriots star Tom Brady is doing well both on and off the field. The Patriots clinched the AFC East with a strong showing against the Buffalo Bills at the Gillette Stadium in Week 16. Their Week 17 game will see them face off against the Miami Dolphins.

