Khabib Nurmagomedov Expresses Desire To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov issued an open challenge to UFC icon Georges St-Pierre this week after he teased a fight against the MMA legend. Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed this week that he would love to go up against Georges St-Pierre in April 2021, after his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Rumours are going around that Khabib vs Georges will be Nurmagomedov’s last fight in UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov had himself admitted earlier that he would fight for a few more years before bidding goodbye to the promotion. Reports claim that Khabib’s late father and head coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov also wanted his son to retire after he turned 30 years old.

Dana White talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre

UFC president Dana White also said that he would set up Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre if it’s Khabib’s last fight. He admitted that he likes Nurmagomedov and will try to do anything The Eagle wants for his last fight. However, it has to be noted that Khabib vs St-Pierre is yet to be made official by the promotion.

"That's a fight to make, but I don't know. We'll see how this plays out. Sure, [I would be open to St-Pierre] if it's his last fight. This guy's been great to the company, great to the sport. I like Khabib a lot. I would do anything Khabib wanted to do," Dana White told ESPN.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA. He became the UFC lightweight champion in April 2018 by defeating Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt. Since then he has defended his title on two occasions. His first title defence was against Conor McGregor who he defeated at UFC 229 via submission in the fourth round. He then went on to fight and defeat then-interim lightweight champ, Dustin Poirier, at UFC 242.

Fans believe Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje could go either way

In the meantime, Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to face Justin Gaethje on October 24, 2020, at UFC 254. Fans believe that the fight could go either way as both fighters are at their physical peak. “Khabib is the overwhelming favourite. But if Gaethje gets a decent takedown defence skill set, it could go his way,” claimed a fan. “Khabib Nurmagomedov will destroy Justin Gaethje at UFC 254,” another commented. “Gaethje is on a roll, could defeat Nurmagomedov,” added a third.

Image Source: Georges, Khabib/Instagram