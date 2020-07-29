Khabib Vs Gaethje: Dana White Confirms Khabib Will Return To Face Gaethje At UFC 254

Dana White took the MMA world by storm this week after making a much-awaited announcement. The UFC President revealed that undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to face interim champ Justin Gaethje on October 24, 2020, at UFC 254. “It’s going to happen, I tell you right here, right now. That fight’s going to happen: Khabib vs Gaethje, October 24,” Dana White told CNN on Tuesday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA. He became the UFC lightweight champion in April 2018 by defeating Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt. Since then he has defended his title only twice. His first title defence was against Conor McGregor who he defeated at UFC 229 via submission in the fourth round. He then went on to fight and defeat then-interim lightweight champ, Dustin Poirier, at UFC 242.

🏆 KHABIB. 🏆 GAETHJE.



For legacy and for gold. pic.twitter.com/VLIHFgHeqQ — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2020

After that contest, Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to defend his title against Tony Ferguson in April 2020 at UFC 249, but that fight failed to be scheduled. The Eagle was unable to leave Russia as the country restricted air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UFC had to make some changes in the UFC 249 fight card and Tony Ferguson went on to fight Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Justin Gaethje dominated the fight, pummeling Ferguson via TKO in the fifth round and ending his record of 12 consecutive wins.

Khabib Nurmagomedov return: Khabib vs Gaethje to go down in October 2020

By defeating Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje earned a chance to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The two were scheduled to face each other in September 2020, but after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and head coach Abdulmanap passed away, UFC had to push back the date. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who comes out on top when the two collide on October 24, 2020, at UFC 254.

Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib Nurmagomedov names his six greatest UFC fighters of all time

A couple of months ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov talked to CBS Sports where he opened up on multiple topics. When asked who he thinks is the greatest fighter of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov took several names. Khabib Nurmagomedov first picked UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones as his favourite and later added Fedor Emelianenko, Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva to the list. Khabib Nurmagomedov did not include himself on the list and said that he is not the greatest fighter of all time.

“Talk about like 'oh I am the greatest of all time?' I don't know. We have Jon Jones, Fedor [Emelianenko]. We have Demetrious Johnson, we have Henry Cejudo, we have DC [Daniel Cormier], Anderson Silva and a lot of guys,” says Khabib Nurmagomedov.

