Road To UFC: India's Sumit Kumar And Rana Rudra Pratap Set To Take UFC World By Storm

UFC Fans in India, it is time to get excited because two countrymen will be in action on Sunday (May 28). After Anshul Jubli's historic win inside the Octagon, it is time for Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap to follow his footsteps. Both the Indian-born fighters are a part of Road to UFC season 2.
Road to UFC is a platform where 32 of the best Asian Fighters will be divided into four categories- Flyweight, Bantamweight, Featherweight, and Lightweight and they will compete for the eminent UFC contract. India's Anshul Jubli succeeded earlier in the year to secure the contract, will Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap present further presence of India in UFC?
Sumit Kumar will be up against Seung Guk Choi in the Flyweight division. And Rana Rudra Pratap will fight Chang Ho Lee in the Lightweight division. Know the schedule of their fight and how to watch the Indian fighters in action
Here is the entire schedule of the Road to UFC Season 2 featuring Indian fighters Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap.
Episode 1: May 27, 2023
Episode 2: May 27, 2023
Episode 3: May 28, 2023
Episode 4: May 28, 2023
Lightweight: Won Bin Ki (South Korea) vs Batebolati Bahatebole (China) Bantamweight: Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) vs Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India)
Lightweight: Windri Patilima (Indonesia) vs Shin Haraguchi (Japan)
Bantamweight: Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) vs Daermisi Zhawupasi (China)
