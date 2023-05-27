Road To UFC: India's Sumit Kumar And Rana Rudra Pratap Set To Take UFC World By Storm

UFC Fans in India, it is time to get excited because two countrymen will be in action on Sunday (May 28). After Anshul Jubli's historic win inside the Octagon, it is time for Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap to follow his footsteps. Both the Indian-born fighters are a part of Road to UFC season 2.

Road to UFC is a platform where 32 of the best Asian Fighters will be divided into four categories- Flyweight, Bantamweight, Featherweight, and Lightweight and they will compete for the eminent UFC contract. India's Anshul Jubli succeeded earlier in the year to secure the contract, will Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap present further presence of India in UFC?

Sumit Kumar will be up against Seung Guk Choi in the Flyweight division. And Rana Rudra Pratap will fight Chang Ho Lee in the Lightweight division. Know the schedule of their fight and how to watch the Indian fighters in action

Road to UFC: When will Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap fight?

Here is the entire schedule of the Road to UFC Season 2 featuring Indian fighters Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap.

Episode 1: May 27, 2023

Featherweight: Keisuke Sasu (Japan) [146] vs Sang Won Kim (Korea) [145.5]

Flyweight: Mark Climaco (Philippines) [125.5] vs Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea) [126]

Featherweight: Yi Zha (China) vs Wuziazibieke Jiahefu (China) [147.5*] - Wuziazibieke Jiahefu weighed in above the featherweight limit. He will forfeit 20 per cent of his purse to his opponent.

Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya (Japan) [126] vs Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia) [126]

Episode 2: May 27, 2023

Featherweight: Li Kaiwen (China) [145.5] vs Lu Kai (China) [146]

Flyweight: Sumit Kumar (India) [125] vs Seung Guk Choi (South Korea) [126]

Featherweight: Yibugele (China) [145.5] vs Kouya Kanda (Japan) [145]

Flyweight: Ji Niushiyue (China) [126] vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia) [125.5]

Episode 3: May 28, 2023

Lightweight: Seong Chan Hong (South Korea) vs Rong Zhu (China) Bantamweight: Shuya Kamikubo (Japan) vs Jieleyisi Baergeng (China)

Lightweight: Kazuma Maruyama (Japan) vs Sang Wook Kim (South Korea)

Bantamweight: Xiao Long (China) vs Shohei Nose (Japan)

Episode 4: May 28, 2023

Lightweight: Won Bin Ki (South Korea) vs Batebolati Bahatebole (China) Bantamweight: Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) vs Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India)

Lightweight: Windri Patilima (Indonesia) vs Shin Haraguchi (Japan)

Bantamweight: Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) vs Daermisi Zhawupasi (China)

Where to watch Episode 2 of Road to UFC in India?

The episode of Road to UFC can be watched live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV from 5:30 PM IST.

How many rounds will each fight contain?

Each bout will be played with three rounds.

When and where is Road to UFC being played?