Rob Gronkowski Salary: Details Of Gronkowski's $10 Million Contract With The Bucs

other sports

Rob Gronkowski salary: Gronkowski came out of retirement earlier this week and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are his contract details.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rob Gronkowski salary

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The trade reunited Gronkowski with Tom Brady in exchange of a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are the Rob Gronkowski salary details after he was handed a contract by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski salary: What is the Rob Gronkowski salary number after being traded to the Bucs?

Also read | Rob Gronkowski NFL retirement: Brady to reunite with Gronkowski to Buccaneers move? Bucs GM addresses Gronkowski to Buccaneers rumours

Rob Gronkowski traded: Rob Gronkowski salary with the Bucs

After the trade, Gronkowski's manager confirmed his salary details. As per NFL reports, Gronkowski will make $10 million in 2020. Of the $10 million, Gronkowski will receive $9 million guaranteed and another $1 million in workout bonuses. Other reports suggest that currently, Gronkowski is the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The Rob Gronkowski salary is only bettered in the NFL by Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz ($12.48 million), Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce ($11.2 million), and Hunter Henry ($10.6 million). Gronkowski is the oldest on the list and will turn 31 in May. 

Also read | Rob Gronkowski salary: Did Rob Gronkowski exploit Patriots' salary cap to force Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reunion 

Also read | Rob Gronkowski traded: Rob Gronkowski NFL retirement to end, Rob Gronkowski traded to Bucs

As per reports, Tom Brady helped convince Gronkowski to come out of retirement and play with the Bucs. While there has been no confirmation, Brady reportedly wanted Gronkowski to play with him after he joined Tampa Bay last month. Another report suggests that in 2018, Gronkowski chose to retire instead of playing with a quarterback that is not Tom Brady. Gronkowski retired before the 2019 season, after which he signed a deal with WWE and is their current 24/7 champion. 

Also read | Rob Gronkowski traded: Did Tom Brady convince Rob for the Gronkowski to Buccaneers move?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories