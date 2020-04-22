Rob Gronkowski Salary: Details Of Gronkowski's $10 Million Contract With The Bucs

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The trade reunited Gronkowski with Tom Brady in exchange of a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are the Rob Gronkowski salary details after he was handed a contract by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirms that the 30-year-old tight end has agreed to play for the Bucs in 2020 and will honor his current contract. He's due to make $10 million in 2020 after coming out of retirement. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 21, 2020

After the trade, Gronkowski's manager confirmed his salary details. As per NFL reports, Gronkowski will make $10 million in 2020. Of the $10 million, Gronkowski will receive $9 million guaranteed and another $1 million in workout bonuses. Other reports suggest that currently, Gronkowski is the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The Rob Gronkowski salary is only bettered in the NFL by Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz ($12.48 million), Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce ($11.2 million), and Hunter Henry ($10.6 million). Gronkowski is the oldest on the list and will turn 31 in May.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has, in fact, begin putting on weight for a return to football, sources say. He’s ready. He wants to return. And Tom Brady wants him back for the #Bucs, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

As per reports, Tom Brady helped convince Gronkowski to come out of retirement and play with the Bucs. While there has been no confirmation, Brady reportedly wanted Gronkowski to play with him after he joined Tampa Bay last month. Another report suggests that in 2018, Gronkowski chose to retire instead of playing with a quarterback that is not Tom Brady. Gronkowski retired before the 2019 season, after which he signed a deal with WWE and is their current 24/7 champion.

Two years ago before the draft, the Patriots agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Lions, but Gronk informed them he’d opt for retirement over playing with a QB other than Tom Brady. Now after a year of retirement, Gronk hoping for a pre-draft trade to reunite with his former QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

