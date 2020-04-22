WWE Says Rob Gronkowski Could Be Defending His 24/7 Title While Celebrating TD With Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quickly becoming one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL. Just weeks after agreeing to sign six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady from Patriots, the Bucs have completed another sensational move to acquire Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots. The 30-year-old retired ahead of the 2019 season but is set to reunite with Tom Brady at the Buccaneers. While Twitter flooded with reactions after the trade was made public, Gronkowski's current employers, WWE, had a hilarious message of their own.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski WWE: Wins First-ever Championship In WWE, Pins Mojo Rawley For 24/7 Title

Rob Gronkowski WrestleMania 36 role and WWE reaction

Earlier this year, Rob Gronkowski signed a contract with WWE and it was even reported that he was cleared to wrestle for the promotion. Gronkowski kicked off his WWE career in style by hosting WrestleMania 36. The NFL star even made his appearance count as he pinned Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 champion.

WWE was quick to remind Gronkowski of the fact that being a 24/7 champion, the tight end could be forced to defend his title at any place at any time. The tweet further read Gronkowski could potentially be forced to defend the 24/7 while celebrating a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

Congratulations to @RobGronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football.



Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady... anytime, anywhere. — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded: Did Tom Brady Convince Rob Gronkowski To Come Out Of NFL Retirement And Join Bucs?

Rob Gronkowski WrestleMania 36 win and Rob Gronkowski WWE commitments moving forward

In May 2019, WWE introduced the 24/7 championship with a view to boosting the unpredictability of the storylines. As per the title stipulations, the title remains on the line at all times throughout the day. Before Rob Gronkowski, several non-wrestlers have won the title. DJ Marshmellow, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, NBA star Enes Kanter, commentator Rob Stone, and others have won the title. It will be interesting to see how Rob Gronkowski juggles his WWE commitments along with his preparation for an NFL return.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded To Buccanneers, Will Ditch NFL Retirement To Reunite With Tom Brady

Patriots, who had the rights for Rob Gronkowski, traded the tight end and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Reports indicate Gronkowski was interested to come out of his retirement for quite some time but did not want to play with a quarterback other than Tom Brady. Brady was reportedly key in persuading Gronkowski to join the Buccaneers.

Also Read | NFL's Rob Gronkowski Traded: Gets Physical In Wrestlemania Hosting Role