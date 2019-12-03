Rob Gronkowski Net Worth, Salary And The Epic Story Of His Diamond Chain

New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football in March 2019 with an Instagram post. The announcement meant that the tight end will end his reported $54 million contract with the Patriots early. However, this would not create a dent in the footballer’s fortune. According to Sportac, Rob Gronkowski's estimated net worth is close to $54 million.

In his memoir, ‘It’s good to be Gronk,’ the footballer had revealed that he has not touched a cent of the NFL contract money or signing bonus. He had claimed that he lived on the income from marketing and endorsements. Rob Gronkowski signed deals with brands like Tide, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Monster Energy that reportedly earned him more than $3.5 million over his career, according to CNBC.

💪😎 @RobGronkowski showed up to local high school and taught the kids how to properly execute a "Gronk Spike" 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5MsP7LChl2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 10, 2019

Rob Gronkowski is particularly thrifty when it comes to his wardrobe. In an episode of Uninterrupted’s Kneading Dough, the footballer had revealed that if he likes a piece of clothing or shoe, he wears them till they are rags. He added that he sometimes wore his favourite jeans for seven days in a row, washing them every third day.

According to Fanbuzz, an online sports portal, in the nine seasons that Rob Gronkowski played, he made only $24.7 million in contract money. However, the extra signing bonus and incentives in his contract helped him amass quite a fortune. This, combined with his frugality, has ensured that Gronkowski has quite a neat fortune at the time of his retirement.

Rob Gronkowski's diamond chain

Talking on Uninterrupted, Rob Gronkowski revealed that it was only last year that he decided to splurge some of that hard-earned fortune on himself. The former Patriots’ tight end bought himself a diamond chain. He said that he had seen a diamond chain on his friend and immediately liked it. So, the footballer decided that if he met all his incentive targets, and got all his bonuses, he would treat himself to a similar chain. So, after eight years, Rob Gronkowski treated himself to a luxury.

