Rob Gronkowski Reveals Why He Ditched Patriots, Says 'It's Not An Easy Place To Play'

February 4, 2019, was the last time Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady teamed up together in an NFL game. The Super Bowl LIII game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams saw Gronkowski win his third Super Bowl title and announce his retirement from the NFL. Fast forward to 2020, the tight end announced his NFL return to reunite with Tom Brady. However, the duo will now be donning the Buccaneers' pewter and red instead of Patriots' nautical blue.

Rob Gronkowski's decision to 'un-retire' stunned many fans but his decision to leave Patriots for Buccaneers came as even more of a shock. As it turns out, Tom Brady had a lot to do with Gronkowski's second decision.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Salary: Details Of Gronkowski's $10 Million Contract With The Bucs

Rob Gronkowski comes out of retirement: Rob Gronkowski interview

Rob Gronkowski took part in a video conference with the Bucs' media team where he explained his decision to leave the Patriots. While Gronkowski repeatedly said that Patriots is a hard place to play at, he said he would have considered un-retiring at New England had Tom Brady re-signed with the franchise. Gronkowski revealed that Tom Brady leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers was the primary factor in his decision to push New England to trade him to Tampa Bay.

"It would definitely have been an opportunity I would have looked at for sure. Playing for Tom is special," Gronkowski said during the video conference. "He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. To build a connection with a quarterback, too, is something special."

Also Read | WWE Says Rob Gronkowski Could Be Defending His 24/7 Title While Celebrating TD With Brady

Rob Gronkowski interview: Gronk thanks Bill Belichick and Pats Nation

The 30-year-old played his entire NFL career so far at New England Patriots. The three-time Super Bowl winner expressed his gratitude to the Patriots organisation, owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and all members of the team that made his nine-year stay at New England a memorable experience.

While Rob Gronkowski tried his best not to make his move to Tampa Bay about him leaving Patriots, the tight end did mention playing under Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not an easy task. "Coach (Bill Belichick) says it all the time, man, he always says that it’s not an easy place to play,” Gronkowski said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s the easiest organisation to play for."

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded To Buccaneers, Video Of Tom Brady And Gronk Breaks The Internet

At Tampa Bay, Gronkowski will reunite with Brady but at the same time will be playing with a new team, under a different coach (Bruce Arians) and in front of a different set of fans. Gronkowski said during the conference that he has no idea what to expect of the Buccaneers but remained excited to write a new chapter in his career with the Bucs.

Rob Gronkowski comes out of retirement: Rob Gronkowski interview

Also Read | Will Julian Edelman Follow Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski To Tampa Bay? Rob Gronkowski Interview