Rob Gronkowski Traded To Buccanneers, Will Ditch NFL Retirement To Reunite With Tom Brady

In yet another sensational move ahead of the 2020 NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a trade for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Rob Gronkowski traded to the Buccaneers, who parted ways with a fourth-round draft pick in order to complete the stunning move. Bucs also received a seventh-round draft pick from the Patriots. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL ahead of the 2019 season, is set to return to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady at Tampa Bay.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? Wins First-ever Championship In WWE, Pins Mojo Rawley For 24/7 Title

Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski traded, Bucs confirm

Buccaneers released a statement on Tuesday that read, "Tom Brady threw 90 touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski over their nine seasons together with the New England Patriots. Now Brady and Gronkowski just might hit triple digits. The two are teammates once again after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newsworthy 2020 offseason took another startling turn."

Earlier this month, multiple reports suggested Rob Gronkowski would come out of his retirement to join Tom Brady at Buccaneers and renew their strong partnership. Gronkowski, as well as Bucs GM Jason Licht, squashed those rumours but kept the door for a future return open.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Ft. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Released

Rob Gronkowski traded: Rob Gronkowski contract

However, Buccaneers have once again stunned the fans by convincing Gronkowski to come out of his retirement. Despite retiring in 2018, the rights for the tight end were still with Patriots who would have to trade him in order to secure a move to a different NFL team. Reports suggest that Gronkowski has one year left in his contract worth around $10 million and will now honour the last year of his NFL contract at Tampa Bay. Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Network that Gronkowski has agreed to play for Tampa this season and will honour his current contract.

Furthermore, Rob Gronkowski has reportedly started working on his body as he prepares for his imminent return to the NFL. The Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers jersey will now be the most anticipated NFL jersey ahead of the upcoming season.

Gronk reuniting with Brady — wherever Brady ended — always felt like a real scenario behind the scenes. I can’t understate the appreciation, on and off the field, they have for each other. Gronk was done with the Patriots… but he never wanted to be done catching TDs from Brady. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? Tom Brady's Former Patriots Teammate Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers? Rob Gronkowski contract

Rob Gronkowski played eight seasons with Patriots where he established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league. Along with three Super Bowl titles, Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler and also made it to the first-team All-Pro four times. He caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and registered 79 touchdowns. His postseason numbers are equally impressive as he caught 81 passes for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The 78 TD passes from Brady to Gronk are most in the NFL from 2010-18 and twice as many as Brady has thrown anyone else.



Most Rec TD from Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski 78

Randy Moss 39

Julian Edelman 36

Wes Welker 34 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? Gronk Responds To Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers Rumours, Rob Gronkowski contract