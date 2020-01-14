Tessa Blanchard Was Not Signed By WWE Because Of Her Negative Attitude: Reports

Tessa Blanchard made history at Hard to Kill 2020 as she defeated Sami Callihan to became the first woman Impact Wrestling World Champion. After the event, fans took to Twitter and slammed WWE for not signing Tessa Blanchard when they had the chance. Though the giant wrestling company decided not to answer this question, wrestling expert Dave Meltzer talked about the same in brief in the recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer said that Tessa Blanchard was booked as an NXT enhancement talent in 2016 but the partnership between the two was not able to last long. Dave Meltzer said that WWE decided to not sign Tessa Blanchard because of her alleged ‘attitude issues’. The expert also revealed that Impact Wrestling also knew about Blanchard’s bad attitude, but they signed her anyway.

Tessa Blanchard talks about her WWE departure

When WWE decided not to sign Tessa Blanchard, the current Impact Wrestling World Champion was interviewed by a wrestling website. Talking about WWE not picking her because of her ‘attitude,’ Tessa Blanchard said that WWE misunderstood her. She added that she was not at all upset when WWE decided not to sign her because they have to run a giant business. She said that she knew what was going to happen and she was looking forward to exploring other possibilities.

"I saw on the dirt sheets that 'Tessa has a bad attitude.' I think that I am misunderstood because people perceive me to be a certain way because I am generational. They expect me to be entitled and expect me to have things early on. I think people misconstrued that honestly," said Tessa Blanchard.

