Tessa Blanchard Creates History By Becoming FIRST Woman Impact World Champion

Tessa Blanchard made history at Hard to Kill 2020 as she defeated Sami Callihan to became the first woman Impact Wrestling Champion. For almost a year, Impact wrestling focused on developing both the characters. Because of this, Sami Callihan became the biggest heel Impact Wrestling has ever produced with disturbing characteristics. Tessa Blanchard, on the other hand, was developed as a strong woman who can compete and defeat everyone whether Men or Women. Before Hard to Kill, Impact Wrestling was able to attract a lot of views because of their unique storyline and at the event, the conclusion was satisfying, according to many.

Impact World Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs Sami Callihan

From the start of the fight, Sami Callihan tried to keep Tessa Blanchard under pressure but the challenger kept on fighting back. The champion then started targeting her limbs and even trapped her with an Indian Deathlock. Whenever Tessa Blanchard tried to fight back, Sami Callihan answered with brutal moves. The Death Machine then started humiliating and punishing her in front of thousands, but Tessa Blanchard fought back with a German suplex.

Tessa Blanchard then delivered a cutter for the closest, but Sami Callihan answered with a powerbomb. The two then started going back-and-forth as the crowd started cheering Tessa Blanchard. Sami Callihan tried to take control by delivering a fourth Magnum, by Blanchard answered by a cross-face. Sami Callihan soon recovered and dropped her with another piledriver for another two-count. Frustrated, Tessa Blanchard unloaded on Callihan. She delivered two destroyer piledrivers and followed it by a hammerlock DDT to secure the most historic championship victory ever.

AND NEW IMPACT World Champion - @Tess_Blanchard!



The first ever woman to win the IMPACT World Championship. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/cOZrWetD31 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2020

